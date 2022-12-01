ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Need plans for the weekend? Fill you calendar with local holiday happenings

By The Olympian staff
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

Taking last-minute shopping to a new level

The Olympia Little Theatre is taking us to the mall starting Friday, when it opens its holiday play, “ One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall .” The story weaves together a variety of different experiences: two teenagers who snatch a baby Jesus from the mall Nativity scene, a new salesperson using a unique technique to sell fishing rods, a shoplifter meeting a compassionate security guard, a sad elf needing a friend, and more. The show will run three weekends from Dec. 2-18, with performances at 7:25 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$13 for Thursday shows and $13-15 Fridays through Sundays. The theater is at 1925 Miller Ave. NW, Olympia.

Twinkling Olympia

Whitney and Luke Bowerman got some help from volunteers this year to create their Olylightstravaganza light display at 1515 10th Ave. SE, Olympia — a festive and ambitious walk-through display of more than 100,000 lights, animals and holiday icons that is in their large yard, but that they share with the community each night. Admission is free, but a donation to the Thurston County Food Bank is encouraged. Cider and cookies are offered, and special appearances, activities and performances happen on some nights — this Friday, Dec. 2, there will be ice sculpting and Christmas cookie decorating put on by neighboring New Bridge Church, for example — and the schedule is available on the event’s website . Be warned: No pets will be allowed on the property.

Twinkling Tumwater

The Tumwater community will come together Saturday afternoon for the 19th Annual Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. This annual free event will run from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, and nearby fire headquarters. It includes holiday crafts, performances by local and school choirs, on-site food trucks, and the lighting of the tree. Kids also can take pictures with Santa between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Event parking is available in the adjacent Attorney General’s Office parking lot, 7141 Cleanwater Drive SW. No parking at the fire station; disabled parking at City Hall. Call 360-754-4160 for more information.

O Christmas trees!

Want to see some of the fanciest Christmas trees around? Providence Southwest Washington Foundation will open the doors to its annual Christmas in the Forest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and younger get in free. In addition to viewing the trees, kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and on Saturday crafts and activities will be provided by the Hands On Children’s Museum .

Ringing in the season

Masterworks Choral Ensemble and the Celebration Handbell Ensemble will join forces for its Carols and Bells concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The concert will feature traditional favorites as well as new songs. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, students and military, and $12 for youth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree

Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners

Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
OLYMPIA, WA
GraysHarborTalk

2022 Christmas Lights in Grays Harbor

The weather outside might be frightful, but’s its worth braving in your family car to see the bright lights and displays community members and businesses have spent hours on for us to enjoy. Bundle up, grab a coffee and check out the 2022 Christmas lights in Grays Harbor. Aberdeen.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)

Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
SEABECK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware

Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Friends’ experience coming to Seattle

Sad that the hit sitcom of the 1990s starring Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey is no longer on Netflix?. "Friends" will be there for you just in time for Valentine's Day. The touring "FRIENDS" experience will be coming to Seattle's Pacific Place at 600 Pine St. from Feb....
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Brown bear cubs are BFFs at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Marty the Canada lynx mostly stayed inside the day the Woodland Park Zoo revealed his new habitat at the Living Northwest Trail exhibit. We all know how cats feel about rain. A wolf, snowy owls, and Western pond turtles all made an appearance despite the authentic weather (elk and river otters and other native wildlife live here also.) But the show was stolen by brown bear cubs Juniper and Fern, enjoying a romp in the rain.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
118
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy