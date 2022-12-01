Need plans for the weekend? Fill you calendar with local holiday happenings

Taking last-minute shopping to a new level

The Olympia Little Theatre is taking us to the mall starting Friday, when it opens its holiday play, “ One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall .” The story weaves together a variety of different experiences: two teenagers who snatch a baby Jesus from the mall Nativity scene, a new salesperson using a unique technique to sell fishing rods, a shoplifter meeting a compassionate security guard, a sad elf needing a friend, and more. The show will run three weekends from Dec. 2-18, with performances at 7:25 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$13 for Thursday shows and $13-15 Fridays through Sundays. The theater is at 1925 Miller Ave. NW, Olympia.

Twinkling Olympia

Whitney and Luke Bowerman got some help from volunteers this year to create their Olylightstravaganza light display at 1515 10th Ave. SE, Olympia — a festive and ambitious walk-through display of more than 100,000 lights, animals and holiday icons that is in their large yard, but that they share with the community each night. Admission is free, but a donation to the Thurston County Food Bank is encouraged. Cider and cookies are offered, and special appearances, activities and performances happen on some nights — this Friday, Dec. 2, there will be ice sculpting and Christmas cookie decorating put on by neighboring New Bridge Church, for example — and the schedule is available on the event’s website . Be warned: No pets will be allowed on the property.

Twinkling Tumwater

The Tumwater community will come together Saturday afternoon for the 19th Annual Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. This annual free event will run from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, and nearby fire headquarters. It includes holiday crafts, performances by local and school choirs, on-site food trucks, and the lighting of the tree. Kids also can take pictures with Santa between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Event parking is available in the adjacent Attorney General’s Office parking lot, 7141 Cleanwater Drive SW. No parking at the fire station; disabled parking at City Hall. Call 360-754-4160 for more information.

O Christmas trees!

Want to see some of the fanciest Christmas trees around? Providence Southwest Washington Foundation will open the doors to its annual Christmas in the Forest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and younger get in free. In addition to viewing the trees, kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and on Saturday crafts and activities will be provided by the Hands On Children’s Museum .

Ringing in the season

Masterworks Choral Ensemble and the Celebration Handbell Ensemble will join forces for its Carols and Bells concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The concert will feature traditional favorites as well as new songs. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, students and military, and $12 for youth.