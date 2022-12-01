Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules
A Stevens Point family can lease a solar panel array for their home from a private contractor and the contractor won’t be regulated as an electric utility, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) decided Thursday. PSC members voted 2-1 to issue a legal ruling that will declare that the contractor’s plan to install, own and […] The post Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wuwm.com
Despite community objection, PSC commissioners allow We Energies to raise customer rates
Wisconsin's Public Service Commission, PSC, met Thursday to decide on We Energies proposed rate increase. As their lengthy discussion began, Commissioner Ellen Nowak said it’s imperative the PSC strike a balance in all of its decisions. “We determine whether utilities are run in a reasonable way, we allow them...
nbc15.com
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
empowerwisconsin.org
Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending
MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency’s policy board on Dec. 14...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
wtmj.com
Controversial We Energies rate hike approved by Public Service Commission
Despite pushback from state-based advocacy groups, the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin agreed to a rate increase that will make your We Energies bill more expensive beginning in January 2023. During a Dec. 1 meeting of the three-person committee, a near 11% increase to the cost of energy for...
Food Stamps Schedule: Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits for December 2022 and How To Use SNAP for Discounts
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
news8000.com
Evers calls special election to replace retiring state Sen. Darling
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to replace retiring state Sen. Alberta Darling. Darling, R-River Hills, announced her retirement late last month. The 78-year-old said, “serving requires many sacrifices and I look forward to giving family and friends my full attention.”. The special...
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
us1049quadcities.com
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
Did Donald Trump forego campaigning in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels because he felt Michels was going to win?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
UPMATTERS
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
Hudson, Wis. (AP) — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and...
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
wpr.org
Harassment or free speech? Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in case of protestor at family planning clinic
Wisconsin's Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on behalf of a man barred from being near a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood, after a lower court found he harassed and intimidated her. The Trempealeau County Circuit Court granted an injunction against Brian Aish in 2020, over actions he took while protesting...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
Comments / 0