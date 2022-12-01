ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules

A Stevens Point family can lease a solar panel array for their home from a private contractor and the contractor won’t be regulated as an electric utility, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) decided Thursday. PSC members voted 2-1 to issue a legal ruling that will declare that the contractor’s plan to install, own and […] The post Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending

MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
Evers calls special election to replace retiring state Sen. Darling

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to replace retiring state Sen. Alberta Darling. Darling, R-River Hills, announced her retirement late last month. The 78-year-old said, “serving requires many sacrifices and I look forward to giving family and friends my full attention.”. The special...
Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

Hudson, Wis. (AP) — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and...
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
