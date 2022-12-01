ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA workers compensation premiums set to increase in January

By Shauna Sowersby
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMRaH_0jTildND00

Beginning Jan. 1, worker’s compensation premiums will increase by 4.8%, the Department of Labor and Industries announced Wednesday.

L&I said in a press release that wage increases and rising medical cots led to the rate increase. The increase means that employers and workers will jointly pay an additional $61 a year per worker.

“The proposed rate is an average,” L&I noted. “An individual employer’s actual rate change may be more or less depending on that employer’s industry and history of claims that result in wage replacement and/or disability benefits.”

The agency noted that workers will still pay on average a similar percentage to what was paid in 2022, approximately one quarter of the total premium. L&I added that “strategic decisions” led to a contingency reserve buildup, protecting workers and employers from a larger rate increase.

“We’re adopting this modest increase in the workers’ compensation rate to boost the long-term health of our state workers’ comp system,” L&I Director Joel Sacks said in the press release. “This move will assure that our contingency reserves, which we’re using to buy-down the impacts of the rate increase, will continue to be healthy and viable.”

In October, representatives from business and labor groups testified, as well as submitted written comments, during public hearings about the proposed 2023 rates. Those comments and testimony factored in the rates decision, according to L&I. L&I determines rates for the following year every fall.

About 2.7 million Washington workers are covered by workers compensation insurance, as well as approximately 198,000 employers in the state.

More information about increasing rates for 2023 can be found online at www.Lni.wa.gov/Rates .

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
IDAHO STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’

Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA Supreme Court clears way for state to collect capital-gains tax

OLYMPIA — Washington can collect a new state capital gains tax, following a Washington Supreme Court order Wednesday that comes as the justices are about two months from hearing a challenge to the tax's constitutionality. The state Supreme Court issued a stay Wednesday on a lower-court ruling from March...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big

Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?

If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State

If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwbusiness.com

2022 Eastern Washington Computer Science Fair

On November 9, the first Eastern Washington Computer Science Fair was held at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Over 800 high school students with an interest in computer science attended from 26 school districts across Washington State. Computing occupations are the #1 source of all new wages in the...
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest

WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world

Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
118
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy