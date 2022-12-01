ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas

A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
UTICA, NY
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
UTICA, NY
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
UTICA, NY
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
SYRACUSE, NY
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

