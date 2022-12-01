Read full article on original website
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
Your Long Wait Is Over- New York’s Official SantaCon Utica Is Back
NOON - 1PM : Check in at the The Celtic Harp. According to the Facebook event page, a $5 donation gets you a beer from The Celtic Harp and drink specials on Varick Street throughout the entire day. You can learn more now online here. Take A Sweet Trip To...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas
A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?
Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
How Stupid! Man Illegally Cuts Christmas Tree in Front of NY Forest Ranger
Let's hope this guy just didn't see him, because this is hilarious. It's the holiday season and even more importantly, it's Christmas Tree season! Everyone is going out this time of year to buy trees, real or fake, to put in their house before they are all gone. Whether you...
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
YUM: This Popular Marcy, New York Pizzeria Is Opening A Second Location
Big news has been announced for what is arguably the most popular pizza place in Marcy. For months, there's been speculation of the location closing because it's too small for how successful they are. That isn't the case. They aren't closing. In fact, they're expanding to a new location. Big...
NHPD Raises Money for Local Charities, All While Growing Beards
These officers took a fun November trend and made it a cause for good this year. The New Hartford Police Department (NHPD) participated in No Shave November this year, but they did more than just grow facial hair. They worked together to raise money for charity. Every member participating this...
Unpaid Parking Tickets In NY? Pay the Fine Without Penalties for Limited Time
Christmas has arrived a little early if you have a pile of unpaid parking tickets. You can pay them off without paying all the penalties. But the offer is only for a limited time. The Village Board in Herkimer, New York has approved a Parking Ticket Amnesty for delinquent tickets....
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Why Warmer Than Normal Fall Was Good for Many CNY Farmers
We all know unseasonable weather can wreak havoc on crops. If it's too hot and dry they can die. And, if it's too cold and wet some crops may die-off or not yield the expected fruits and vegetables. But, sometimes unexpected weather can be a good thing for farmers, and...
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
