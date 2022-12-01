Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Riverside, Indian Lake win; Local boys basketball finals from Friday
Several boys basketball teams were in action Friday night. West Liberty-Salem fell to Fairbanks 38-37. Brevin Louden scored 16 points and Matt Jones chipped in 11 for the Tigers. WL-S falls to (0-2) on the season. WL-S won the JV game 37-17. Owen Deere scored 10 and Isaiah Reames 7...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs boys 1st, girls 6th at Bellbrook swim meet
The Bellefontaine swim team went to Bellbrook Saturday for a 10-team meet. The boys finished 1st scoring 85.5 points. The Medley Relay A finished 3rd with Blake McDonald, Aidan Mifsud, Elias Abrego, and Nolan Core. Medley Relay B came in 6th with Ryan Alexander, Cooper Harman, John Fulmer, and Beckham...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine girls 1st; Riverside boys 6th in big bowling matches Saturday
The Bellefontaine girls finished 1st out of 19 teams Saturday at Taeys Valley. The Chiefs had team scores of 838, 778, and 880. They added baker games of 188, 223, 173, 160, and 215. Kayla Watkins led BHS with a 631 series which earned her the 3rd spot on the...
peakofohio.com
BHS opens wrestling season at Kenton Ridge Duals
Bellefontaine’s High School wrestling team opened the season at the Kenton Ridge Duals on Saturday and went 4-1 as a team. 132 – Devyn Horsley 5-0 (4 pins, 1 TF) 138 – Zane Tevis 5-0 (4 pins, 1 major) 150 – Zavier May 1-4 150 –...
peakofohio.com
Calvary, Riverside and WL-S girls pick up wins – Thursday HS & MS basketball results
Calvary is 1-0. Riverside’s varsity team edged past Northridge 32-29. Leading the way for the Lady Pirates were Avery Perk, Emma Saylor, and Jade Copas with 8 points each. Riverside won the JV game 39-17. Kaylee Fulkerson had 15 points and Zoie Armbruster had 11 rebounds. The West Liberty-Salem...
hometownstations.com
HS Football: Marion Local Defeats Kirtland 14-6 to Claim DIV. VI State Crown; New Bremen Rolls to 38-6 Victory Against Warren JFK to win Second DIV. VII State Title in Three Years
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
Warren JFK season spoiled again by New Bremen
New Bremen jumped out in front of Warren JFK with a 24-0 halftime lead behind 3 rushing touchdowns.
spectrumnews1.com
New Bremen celebrating 50 years of football
NEW BREMEN, Ohio — In the small town of New Bremen, about 55 miles north of Dayton, the tradition of football has become part of the community. And this year- the high school is celebrating 50 years of football as they head to the state championship for just the second time.
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State
Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.
ocolly.com
OSU football transfer portal tracker
With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
peakofohio.com
Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
peakofohio.com
Nadine Mary’e Roberts
Nadine Mary'e Roberts, 59, Bellefontaine, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on June 9, 1963, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Foxy" A. Ratleff, Sr. and Norma Jean (Bayless) Ratleff. She is...
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
peakofohio.com
BMS students recognized for leadership skills
Nearly a dozen Bellefontaine Middle School 6th-graders were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills this week. The students were presented with stars for their leadership. 6th-grade teachers chose the following students:. Paxton Stewart. Cameo Greene. Greyson Huffman. Alex Liao. Ethan Reynolds. Cam Rutan. Hunter Poling. Jayden Garner. David Goff. Parker...
