Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Riverside, Indian Lake win; Local boys basketball finals from Friday

Several boys basketball teams were in action Friday night. West Liberty-Salem fell to Fairbanks 38-37. Brevin Louden scored 16 points and Matt Jones chipped in 11 for the Tigers. WL-S falls to (0-2) on the season. WL-S won the JV game 37-17. Owen Deere scored 10 and Isaiah Reames 7...
RIVERSIDE, OH
peakofohio.com

Chiefs boys 1st, girls 6th at Bellbrook swim meet

The Bellefontaine swim team went to Bellbrook Saturday for a 10-team meet. The boys finished 1st scoring 85.5 points. The Medley Relay A finished 3rd with Blake McDonald, Aidan Mifsud, Elias Abrego, and Nolan Core. Medley Relay B came in 6th with Ryan Alexander, Cooper Harman, John Fulmer, and Beckham...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

BHS opens wrestling season at Kenton Ridge Duals

Bellefontaine’s High School wrestling team opened the season at the Kenton Ridge Duals on Saturday and went 4-1 as a team. 132 – Devyn Horsley 5-0 (4 pins, 1 TF) 138 – Zane Tevis 5-0 (4 pins, 1 major) 150 – Zavier May 1-4 150 –...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State

DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New Bremen celebrating 50 years of football

NEW BREMEN, Ohio — In the small town of New Bremen, about 55 miles north of Dayton, the tradition of football has become part of the community. And this year- the high school is celebrating 50 years of football as they head to the state championship for just the second time.
NEW BREMEN, OH
ocolly.com

OSU football transfer portal tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Nadine Mary’e Roberts

Nadine Mary'e Roberts, 59, Bellefontaine, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on June 9, 1963, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Foxy" A. Ratleff, Sr. and Norma Jean (Bayless) Ratleff. She is...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning

Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

BMS students recognized for leadership skills

Nearly a dozen Bellefontaine Middle School 6th-graders were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills this week. The students were presented with stars for their leadership. 6th-grade teachers chose the following students:. Paxton Stewart. Cameo Greene. Greyson Huffman. Alex Liao. Ethan Reynolds. Cam Rutan. Hunter Poling. Jayden Garner. David Goff. Parker...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

