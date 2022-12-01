Read full article on original website
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting
Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Driver on the run following deadly crash on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed early Sunday morning following a crash where the driver left the scene. It happened around 2:32 A.M. in the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway. The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s white 4-door with a spoiler...
18-year-old arrested in carjacking mother at gunpoint in front of child
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a mother at gunpoint in front of her young daughter in central Bakersfield, near a park and two schools. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 1st, 2022, at around 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a report...
Police searching for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly pedestrian collision
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said a man was […]
BPD searching for man wanted for vehicle burglary on McDonald Way
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle burglary in southwest Bakersfield. BPD said it happened on November 7th in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, near Belle Terrance. The suspect is described as Hispanic...
Residential search leads to arrest of convicted felon: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department. Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of […]
Authorities: Nearly 50 officer-involved shootings in Kern County since 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An officer-involved shooting happened early Friday morning, leading to one deputy being shot by a suspected burglar. Although officer-involved shootings aren’t common, there’s been a few of these incidents every year since 2017. Deputy Michael Valdez is expected to be okay and has...
Police search for suspect that burglarized East Bakersfield Home Depot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect from the Home Depot on Mount Vernon Avenue in October. The incident happened on Oct. 23 around 3:20 a.m. when the man seen on camera burglarized the Home Depot, located a 2655 Mount Vernon Avenue, according to police.
