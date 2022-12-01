ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

thesungazette.com

Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting

Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout

ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Driver on the run following deadly crash on Stockdale Highway

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed early Sunday morning following a crash where the driver left the scene. It happened around 2:32 A.M. in the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway. The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s white 4-door with a spoiler...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

18-year-old arrested in carjacking mother at gunpoint in front of child

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a mother at gunpoint in front of her young daughter in central Bakersfield, near a park and two schools. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 1st, 2022, at around 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a report...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man in custody after carjacking woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is under arrest after carjacking a woman and her young daughter at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Central Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m. Bakersfield Police Department officers reported to a call of a carjacking in progress in the 800 block of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for man wanted for vehicle burglary on McDonald Way

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle burglary in southwest Bakersfield. BPD said it happened on November 7th in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, near Belle Terrance. The suspect is described as Hispanic...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Residential search leads to arrest of convicted felon: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department. Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO deputy shot in forehead, suspect under arrest

Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead. Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released. Youngblood said Valdez has […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD looking for car burglar

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a suspected car burglar. A Hispanic man in this 30s with a medium build is suspected to have burglarized a vehicle Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officer involved shooting in Rosamond, suspect under arrest

Update: KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available. […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Authorities: Nearly 50 officer-involved shootings in Kern County since 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An officer-involved shooting happened early Friday morning, leading to one deputy being shot by a suspected burglar. Although officer-involved shootings aren’t common, there’s been a few of these incidents every year since 2017. Deputy Michael Valdez is expected to be okay and has...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police search for suspect that burglarized East Bakersfield Home Depot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect from the Home Depot on Mount Vernon Avenue in October. The incident happened on Oct. 23 around 3:20 a.m. when the man seen on camera burglarized the Home Depot, located a 2655 Mount Vernon Avenue, according to police.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

