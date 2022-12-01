ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup

Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg

Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
YORK, PA
Lancaster Farming

The Surprising History of Women Disguising Themselves as Soldiers in the Civil War

LANCASTER, Pa. — If author Dominish Miller were to tell you she’s a librarian, you would have no reason to doubt her. At her recent Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum presentation in Lancaster County, she addressed the annual membership meeting of the Lebanon Valley Associates on Nov. 10 to talk about “Women At War: The Female Soldiers of the American Civil War and Those That Wished They Were.”
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Job Listings: December 2, 2022

Direct Support Professional (Community Services Group) Program Supervisor (Community Services Group) Program Manager (Community Services Group) As a Direct Support Professional you will develop relationships with adults with an intellectual and/or developmental disability where they live, work, or in other community settings, in order to promote their emotional, physical and personal well-being.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic

Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
visitlebanonvalley.com

Say ‘I Do’ in the Lebanon Valley

How do you choose the perfect wedding venue for your big day?. Are you looking for something rustic or modern? Indoor or outdoor? There are hundreds of venues in Pennsylvania, but finding one that perfectly suits your needs can be a challenge. We’ve compiled a list of the 10 most unique venues in the Lebanon Valley to help you find the ideal location for your wedding day!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy