Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
State College
State High Football’s Undefeated Season Ends Following 27-7 Loss to Harrisburg in 6A State Semifinals
Sometimes when it rains it pours. That was what State College learned on Saturday afternoon falling 27-7 as Harrisburg rattled off 27-straight points in the second half to advance to the PIAA 6A State Finals. The loss gives the Little Lions their first and only defeat of the season. In...
FOX43.com
Harrisburg Cougars punch their ticket to 6A title game with win over State College
ALTOONA, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars knew what needed to be done to punch their ticket to the 6A title game; avenge their loss against State College earlier in the year. Early on it was a rough go for the Cougars, The Little Lions struck first with a D'Antae Sheffey touchdown run which ended up being the lone score of the first half.
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup
Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Harrisburg names city intersection after first Black councilwoman
This weekend Harrisburg will be honoring Judith Hill, the city’s first Black councilwoman who dedicated her life to community and civil rights causes. The city announced the Sixth and Harris Street intersection will be named Judith C. Hill Way. The intersection is near where Hill grew up, according to city officials.
Akron Borough plans to cut all funding to Ephrata Public Library
EPHRATA, Pa. — Neighbors are outraged and angered over the latest budget proposal from Akron Borough. In 2023, the Borough Council is planning to cut the $20,000 of funding it usually gives to the Ephrata Library. It would be the first time in borough history. “It completely blew my...
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg
Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
Lancaster Farming
The Surprising History of Women Disguising Themselves as Soldiers in the Civil War
LANCASTER, Pa. — If author Dominish Miller were to tell you she’s a librarian, you would have no reason to doubt her. At her recent Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum presentation in Lancaster County, she addressed the annual membership meeting of the Lebanon Valley Associates on Nov. 10 to talk about “Women At War: The Female Soldiers of the American Civil War and Those That Wished They Were.”
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: December 2, 2022
Direct Support Professional (Community Services Group) Program Supervisor (Community Services Group) Program Manager (Community Services Group) As a Direct Support Professional you will develop relationships with adults with an intellectual and/or developmental disability where they live, work, or in other community settings, in order to promote their emotional, physical and personal well-being.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 2 that the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the third weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold. One of those winning tickets was sold in Lancaster County.
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic
Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
Central Dauphin girls drop season opener to Central York in Penn Manor tourney
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team dropped it season-opening game to Central York, 58-32, Friday night in the opening round of the Penn Manor Tip-Off Tournament. The Rams (0-1) will face host Penn Manor (0-1) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game. Central York was led by Marley Bond (17...
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
visitlebanonvalley.com
Say ‘I Do’ in the Lebanon Valley
How do you choose the perfect wedding venue for your big day?. Are you looking for something rustic or modern? Indoor or outdoor? There are hundreds of venues in Pennsylvania, but finding one that perfectly suits your needs can be a challenge. We’ve compiled a list of the 10 most unique venues in the Lebanon Valley to help you find the ideal location for your wedding day!
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
