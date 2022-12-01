Read full article on original website
Downtown free parking continues on holiday Saturdays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Free downtown parking is available on Saturdays leading up to the Christmas holiday: December 3, 10, 17 and 24. “This is a great way in helping the community get into the holiday spirit,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “There are a lot of great holiday events going on downtown and great opportunities to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season, whether it’s shopping, having lunch or coffee, or taking in a movie.”
Check out what the 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Vintage Christmas Market had to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Christmas Market took place at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 3. With 100 vendors from around the region participating, the market had tons of handmade and vintage goods to offer. Kountry Junkin’ also hosts a couple of...
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
'Christmas in the Woods' is theme for this year's 45th annual event
This year, due to the ongoing downtown reconstruction project, the parade route will instead turn to the north on North River Street and then ultimately end at the Evans Plunge back parking lot. _____________________________________. "Christmas In The Woods" is the theme for this year's Christmas in the Hills, Hot Springs...
Terry Peak opens officially this weekend; check out one of the best skiing towns in the U.S.
This week, Stewart Lift, Snow Carpet, and the Surprise Express will be operating and discounted tickets will be available on site. There are no half-day tickets. Stewart lodge will have all amenities available. For more information or to plan your next ski trip, visit Terry Peak ski area’s website.
The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
7 Tips for preparing your vehicle for the winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With winter approaching quickly, taking care of your vehicle and being prepared for the worst is very important. Here are some tips to help you prepare this winter:. Keep up with regular maintenance. It seems simple, but your vehicles really need the extra TLC in...
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
The NewsCenter1 team was out ringing bells for the Salvation Army; here’s how you can too
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On December 3, part of the NewsCenter1 team rang bells for the Salvation Army at the Safeway on Mountain View Road. Luckily, the weather was perfect for standing outside and ringing a bell for a good cause. Here are some photos from the NC1 team:
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.
South Dakota Air and Space Museum shares the history of bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base has a long history of bombers, and you can see a number of them at South Dakota Air and Space Museum. The story behind bombers at Ellsworth goes all the way back to 1942 when Ellsworth started as a training base for the B-17 Flying Fortress.
Sturgis police searching for two missing teens
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Police are asking for your help in searching for two missing teens. Last Wednesday, 16 year-old Elizabeth Rock, also known as “Liz Rock” and her boyfriend, 17 year-old Joseph Luciano Valle, ran away from Liz’s home in Sturgis. The two...
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
Box Elder man identified in Whitewood fatal crash
WHITEWOOD, S.D. — A Box Elder man has died as a results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whitewood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Durango was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 pickup and trailer.
“An opportunity to be a bright spot in someone’s day:” RCPD hiring Community Service Officers
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police Department is hiring for their Community Service Officer position, which is said to be a valuable role within the department and city. Community Service Officer Rachel Maki allowed us to join her for a shift to understand what a day on the job might look like, and Detective Santee Burnette (a former Community Service Officer) answered some questions about how this job may help prepare someone for a career as a police officer.
Box Elder man dies from Nov. 16 crash in Whitewood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buddy King, 51, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 on South Dakota Highway 34 in Whitewood, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. King, of Box Elder, was flown from the crash scene to a Rapid City hospital...
A sister’s story, a brother’s words
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Melissa Galeana is living with a rare kidney disease. The long and stressful journey started when she was a young girl. “For a long time they thought it was just allergies or they thought it was a kidney infection. It was just a lot of things that doctors seemed to be putting off, and it took a long time to get my actual diagnosis,” Melissa Galeana of Rapid City said.
Urban X-Change Network project coordinator from Germany visits Western Dakota Tech and Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Western Dakota Tech welcomed the project coordinator of Urban X-Change Network from Germany to learn more about sustainability efforts and the sustainability committees in Rapid City. Everyone at the event got a tour of the sustainability projects that the college has. “Western Dakota Tech already...
