Columbus, OH

614now.com

Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners

It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Nadine Mary’e Roberts

Nadine Mary'e Roberts, 59, Bellefontaine, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on June 9, 1963, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Foxy" A. Ratleff, Sr. and Norma Jean (Bayless) Ratleff. She is...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies In Columbus To Adopt For Christmas

The holidays are right around the corner, which means gifts, love, and family. While it’s tempting to adopt a puppy for Christmas as a gift, always consider and understand that dogs are family. They are a huge responsibility and should be carefully considered before adoption. Whether you live in Columbus or you are willing to drive to Columbus for your next best friend, there are many sweet puppies to choose from. Keep reading to find our list of 5 adorable puppies in Columbus to adopt for Christmas.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth

Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Chiefs boys 1st, girls 6th at Bellbrook swim meet

The Bellefontaine swim team went to Bellbrook Saturday for a 10-team meet. The boys finished 1st scoring 85.5 points. The Medley Relay A finished 3rd with Blake McDonald, Aidan Mifsud, Elias Abrego, and Nolan Core. Medley Relay B came in 6th with Ryan Alexander, Cooper Harman, John Fulmer, and Beckham...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
WAPAKONETA, OH
WDTN

Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
DAYTON, OH

