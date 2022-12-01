Read full article on original website

Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners
It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
peakofohio.com
Nadine Mary’e Roberts
Nadine Mary'e Roberts, 59, Bellefontaine, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on June 9, 1963, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Foxy" A. Ratleff, Sr. and Norma Jean (Bayless) Ratleff. She is...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
cwcolumbus.com
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Columbus To Adopt For Christmas
The holidays are right around the corner, which means gifts, love, and family. While it’s tempting to adopt a puppy for Christmas as a gift, always consider and understand that dogs are family. They are a huge responsibility and should be carefully considered before adoption. Whether you live in Columbus or you are willing to drive to Columbus for your next best friend, there are many sweet puppies to choose from. Keep reading to find our list of 5 adorable puppies in Columbus to adopt for Christmas.
NBC4 Columbus
Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth
Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
peakofohio.com
Chiefs boys 1st, girls 6th at Bellbrook swim meet
The Bellefontaine swim team went to Bellbrook Saturday for a 10-team meet. The boys finished 1st scoring 85.5 points. The Medley Relay A finished 3rd with Blake McDonald, Aidan Mifsud, Elias Abrego, and Nolan Core. Medley Relay B came in 6th with Ryan Alexander, Cooper Harman, John Fulmer, and Beckham...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine girls 1st; Riverside boys 6th in big bowling matches Saturday
The Bellefontaine girls finished 1st out of 19 teams Saturday at Taeys Valley. The Chiefs had team scores of 838, 778, and 880. They added baker games of 188, 223, 173, 160, and 215. Kayla Watkins led BHS with a 631 series which earned her the 3rd spot on the...
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
wyso.org
Clintonville school cancels drag-themed holiday event following planned Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school was canceled after a planned protest from a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community. The event, a family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens, was scheduled for Saturday morning at the Red Oak Community School. This year, the...
Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
