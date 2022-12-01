The holidays are right around the corner, which means gifts, love, and family. While it’s tempting to adopt a puppy for Christmas as a gift, always consider and understand that dogs are family. They are a huge responsibility and should be carefully considered before adoption. Whether you live in Columbus or you are willing to drive to Columbus for your next best friend, there are many sweet puppies to choose from. Keep reading to find our list of 5 adorable puppies in Columbus to adopt for Christmas.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO