ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Islandia Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store.A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.The store is l…
ISLANDIA, NY
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
LINDENHURST, NY
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Reports for the Week of December 1

Glendis J. Zacarias Zacarias, 33, of Mastic was arrested by East Hampton Village Police at approximately 2:15 a.m. on November 27 and charged with DWI after the 2021 Kia she... more. An 18-year-old resident of East Hampton was arrested on November 11 at 1:12 a.m. and charged with DWI, a...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
NBC New York

Fire Destroys Nearly Half of NY Town's Garbage Truck Fleet

Explosions sounded in a Long Island town late Saturday as a fire raged through its fleet of garbage trucks parked at a maintenance facility. At least six trucks were destroyed in the Town of Huntington out of the fleet's 15 vehicles, the town supervisor said in a statement. "I am...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway

On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
ISLIP, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy