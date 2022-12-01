A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

LINDENHURST, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO