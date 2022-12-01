Read full article on original website
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Islandia Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store.A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.The store is l…
2 Drivers Charged With DWI In Separate Southampton Incidents On Same Night
Police in a Long Island town reported the arrests of two men for driving while intoxicated after separate incidents on the same night. Both incidents happened in Southampton on the night of Friday, Dec. 2, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Police reported that officers initiated a traffic stop at...
Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop
A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies
Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores.
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
Dix Hills neighbors report string of car break-ins
One man's wallet wallet and his wife's Mercedes car key fob were both apparently stolen.
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge
Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street.
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Reports for the Week of December 1
Glendis J. Zacarias Zacarias, 33, of Mastic was arrested by East Hampton Village Police at approximately 2:15 a.m. on November 27 and charged with DWI after the 2021 Kia she... more. An 18-year-old resident of East Hampton was arrested on November 11 at 1:12 a.m. and charged with DWI, a...
Islip Terrace Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Suffolk
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the town of Islip.According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Melissa Lombardo, age 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling eastbound on t…
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
riverheadlocal.com
Timothy Hill residents arrested for attempted burglary at Riverhead Plaza card shop earlier this month￼
Two juvenile residents of Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch were arrested today and charged with attempted burglary after they were caught breaking into a card shop in a Route 58 shopping center earlier this month, according to Riverhead Police. The two juveniles, a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, were...
NBC New York
Fire Destroys Nearly Half of NY Town's Garbage Truck Fleet
Explosions sounded in a Long Island town late Saturday as a fire raged through its fleet of garbage trucks parked at a maintenance facility. At least six trucks were destroyed in the Town of Huntington out of the fleet's 15 vehicles, the town supervisor said in a statement. "I am...
'Persistent Violent Felony Offender': Babylon Man On Parole Admits To Home Burglary, DA Says
A Long Island man faces significant jail time after admitting to burglarizing a home while on parole, District Attorney officials said. On Wednesday, May 4, Jose Osorio of Babylon broke into a home in Babylon through a basement window and stole multiple items, including a key fob for a vehicle, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway
On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
