Larry Allen Swartz Sr., 75, was chosen by God to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 1st, 2022. Larry was born on December 11, 1946 and was a long time resident of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Larry was known by all as a devout warrior of God, and made it his life mission to share the Word with all who would listen. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO