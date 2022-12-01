Read full article on original website
New Johnston County Museum Grand Opening December 14
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center’s new County Museum will hold a Grand Opening celebration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, December 14. Located in the former Rose’s Department Store at 329 E. Market Street in Downtown Smithfield, the museum had a soft opening October 8 to unveil a special exhibit in commemoration of Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday.
William Andrew Braswell
William Andrew Braswell, 90, passed away at his home in Smithfield on December 1, 2022. Born in Johnston County on December 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Ralph Barden Braswell and Ollie Mae Brafford Braswell. Along with his son, he was the founder of Braswell’s Iron Works over 40 years ago. Mr. Braswell was a veteran, serving in the US Army.
Sue Fleming Mayhew
Smithfield, NC: Mrs. Sue Fleming Mayhew, age 96, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Funeral Services will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville, NC. Mr. Clint Honeycutt will officiate. Mrs....
WCC Emergency Management Program Ranked Second In Country
GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College’s Emergency Management program has been ranked one of the best in the nation by STEPS (Student Training and Education in Public Service). WCC’s program is number two among two-year schools in the “Best Emergency Management Online Degree Programs for 2022” ranking....
Brenda Dale Adams
Newton Grove, NC: Mrs. Brenda Dale Adams, age 78, of Roanoke Road, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM, Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Revs. Pete Norris and Ronnie Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson.
Kenneth Russell Scott
Smithfield – Kenneth Russell Scott, age 83, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Friday December 2, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born in Newcastle, DE on September 13, 1939 to the late Cecle Henry Scott and Helena Mayo Scott. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Scott; sister, Alice Diane Thornton.
Larry Allen Swartz
Larry Allen Swartz Sr., 75, was chosen by God to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 1st, 2022. Larry was born on December 11, 1946 and was a long time resident of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Larry was known by all as a devout warrior of God, and made it his life mission to share the Word with all who would listen. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Guilty: 3 Convicted Of Murdering Former Local High Football Standout
SELMA – All three individuals charged in the homicide of 19 year-old Malik Shepard have been convicted and sentenced to prison. Shepard was fatally shot on January 4, 2020 while sitting in his car on Preston Street in the Selma city limits. Days later, Selma Police announced the arrests...
Goldsboro Intersection Will Be Improved
GOLDSBORO – A $17.3 million contract awarded Monday by the N.C. Department of Transportation will improve a complicated Goldsboro intersection and build a new route to connect U.S. 13 and North Oak Forest Road. The North Berkeley Boulevard intersections with Central Heights Road and Royall Avenue, which are bisected...
Bah Humbug: Woman Stole Christmas Decorations From Store, JCSO Says
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a shopper at Walmart with allegedly stealing Christmas decorations. Deputies said they were called to the store, at 5141 NC Highway 42 West in the Cleveland community, on November 25. Cynthia Carol Weaver, age 55, of Angier was in the self checkout...
