Look & Listen: holiday podcasts
Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season. 🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song. 🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas […] The post Look & Listen: holiday podcasts appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith Shares Rihanna’s Reaction To “Emancipation”
He also explained why “Emancipation” is more than just a movie about slavery, but a story of inspiration. Fans are happy to see Will Smith in a better space. Although the actor’s actions earlier this year at the Oscars have been widely condemned, Smith’s fans eagerly awaited his return to the spotlight. There were rumors that his latest film, Emancipation, would not see the light of day after Smith slapped Chris Rock. However, following explanations and apologies, the Fresh Prince icon is back in action.
