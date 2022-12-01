Read full article on original website
Car nearly crashes into a Dayton church, sustains heavy front end damage
DAYTON — Crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. Responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed into Grace...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 3 injured after overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Three people are injured after an overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Shortly after midnight, shots rang out on East Liberty Street near Walnut Street. Cincinnati police say one of the victims was shot four times and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. This content is imported from...
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Avenue in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
Fox 19
1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is seriously injured after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine around midnight Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting occurred on E. Liberty Street near the Shell gas station. One victim was rushed to the hospital, police said. Officers have not provided an update...
1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
Fox 19
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
CFD: None injured, garage deemed total loss
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue for reports of a garage fire just after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say there was a heavy fire in a detached garage but were able to control the fire in less than ten minutes.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale in a multi-unit dwelling. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Grand Jury indicts man believed to be involved in fatal shooting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in October, according to a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Department. On Oct. 14th, around 3:49 p.m., District Three Officers as well as Cincinnati Fire Department Personnel responded to the...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash in the West End
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam
A federal jury in Cincinnati has convicted two men of crimes related to a foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded at least 780 financially distressed homeowners throughout the United States.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
WLWT 5
Report of a child struck on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
WLWT 5
Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods
CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
