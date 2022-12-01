Read full article on original website
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. “One Church Rutland” opened this weekend. Updated: 16 hours...
Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Expo
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say 60 crafters and artisans will be there each day.
Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.
Stuck in Vermont: Married artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel collaborate & collect art
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week, married artists Jennifer Koch and Gregg Blasdel celebrated 17 years of matrimony and 30 years as a couple. They both produce art independently and have been collaborating on prints together since 2004. Their home is a maximalist dream, with colorful collections of work created by self-taught artists from across the country.
Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.
New Vt. lawmakers receive crash course in governance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a little over a month, there will be a historic number of fresh faces. Newly elected state senators and representatives this week have been getting a crash course in lawmaking hosted by the Snelling Institute and the Joint Fiscal Office. The training covers everything from how to write a bill to working with the judicial and executive branches and the press.
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination must be approved by the entire House on the first day of the 2023 session. Democrats also selected Rep. Leader Emily Long of Newfane to serve another term as majority leader. Democrats hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. The session gets underway January 4.
Vt. forest commissioner stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder will be stepping down at the end of the month, according to state officials. Snyder was first appointed by former Governor Peter Shumlin in 2011 and has continued the job under the Scott administration. Prior...
Vt. officials highlight cryptocurrency investment risks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation Thursday issued a warning concerning the risk of investing in Cryptocurrency. It comes after a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX recently filed for bankruptcy a few weeks back. Several crypto companies have failed this year as bitcoin and other digital currencies have collapsed in value. FTX failed when it experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run, and early investigations have found that FTX employees intermingled assets held for customers with assets they were investing.
New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in jeopardy
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire could lose its coveted first-in-the-nation presidential primary under new rules proposed by President Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Democrats voted Friday to remove the Iowa caucus as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wind and rain return for the start of the weekend. Another cold front will arrive from the west on Saturday with periods of rain expected throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is also in effect on Saturday for the northern Champlain Valley and northern New York with wind gusts reaching close to 50mph through the afternoon. Rain showers will taper off on Saturday evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers on Saturday night. It will be cooler on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 30s.
Café for a cause: opening day for Jenna’s Coffee House
It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden’s desk. A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Kuster voted NDC...
