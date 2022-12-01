BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wind and rain return for the start of the weekend. Another cold front will arrive from the west on Saturday with periods of rain expected throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is also in effect on Saturday for the northern Champlain Valley and northern New York with wind gusts reaching close to 50mph through the afternoon. Rain showers will taper off on Saturday evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers on Saturday night. It will be cooler on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 30s.

