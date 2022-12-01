ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansas’ young leaders recognized at NextGen Under 30 ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 of Kansas hosted their annual dinner and award ceremony at Hotel Topeka Friday. The event recognized their more than 200 Under 30 award winners. According to their website, the mission of NextGen Under 30 is to identify young adults and edeage them to...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

I-70 closures through Topeka begin this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two sections of Interstate 70 in Topeka are scheduled to be closed this weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that alternating closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will take place this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Each direction of I-70 will close for a single […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
KANSAS STATE
sportsinks.com

Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Coach of the Year Honors Announced

Sports in Kansas Coach of the Year by Class Announced. Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine our awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Coaches of the Year that were honored this week at our all-state event – powered by Mammoth Sports Construction, Nex-Tech Wireless, SAFE, and Watco. All-State teams by classification and non-senior teams will be out 12/3-12/5. Bios/capsules are from Conor Nicholl of Sports in Kansas. Be sure to check back for more professional photos from the creative team we had in attendance and follow along for more postseason awards, honors, patches, apparel coming out over the weekend. Click here for all of the COY FINALISTS.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

1 dead, another injured after crash near I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries Sunday afternoon. TPD responded to the accident in the area at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, and are asking citizens to avoid the area of S.E. 6th and Madison Streets as well as westbound I-70 at 10th […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Power outage reported in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Windy conditions expected today as a cold front moves through this evening

**RED FLAG WARNING** – Noon to 6:00pm Friday – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, and Washington counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay,...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Strong cold front moves through this evening bringing a 30 degree drop

**WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay, Cloudy, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties. A very strong cold...
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy