Kansas’ young leaders recognized at NextGen Under 30 ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 of Kansas hosted their annual dinner and award ceremony at Hotel Topeka Friday. The event recognized their more than 200 Under 30 award winners. According to their website, the mission of NextGen Under 30 is to identify young adults and edeage them to...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
I-70 closures through Topeka begin this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two sections of Interstate 70 in Topeka are scheduled to be closed this weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that alternating closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will take place this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Each direction of I-70 will close for a single […]
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka couples were among those on a cruise cut short first by an accident, then by a rogue wave that took a passenger’s life. Pam and Tom Trusdale planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica. “We were going to get to do a...
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Coach of the Year Honors Announced
Sports in Kansas Coach of the Year by Class Announced. Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine our awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Coaches of the Year that were honored this week at our all-state event – powered by Mammoth Sports Construction, Nex-Tech Wireless, SAFE, and Watco. All-State teams by classification and non-senior teams will be out 12/3-12/5. Bios/capsules are from Conor Nicholl of Sports in Kansas. Be sure to check back for more professional photos from the creative team we had in attendance and follow along for more postseason awards, honors, patches, apparel coming out over the weekend. Click here for all of the COY FINALISTS.
Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
1 dead, another injured after crash near I-70 in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries Sunday afternoon. TPD responded to the accident in the area at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, and are asking citizens to avoid the area of S.E. 6th and Madison Streets as well as westbound I-70 at 10th […]
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
'Subs-N-Such,' home of the 'Kitchen Sink' celebrates 40 years in MHK
Just over 30 years ago, Paula and Darrin Frey took over as owners of 'Subs-N-Such' sandwich shop in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1992, Paula, who was an employee at 'Subs-N-Such' at the time suggested to the owners it may be time for them to officially retire and sell the business following the owners experiencing some health issues.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Thousands of K-State fans make trip to Arlington for Big 12 Championship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Kansas State Wildcats prepared for the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Saturday, loyal fans also made the trip. Thousands of K-State fans rode the purple wave down to Texas. Village Travel offered a Big 12 Championship Package. The bus left from Wichita on Friday. On that bus […]
Windy conditions expected today as a cold front moves through this evening
**RED FLAG WARNING** – Noon to 6:00pm Friday – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, and Washington counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay,...
Strong cold front moves through this evening bringing a 30 degree drop
**WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay, Cloudy, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties. A very strong cold...
Kansas man auctioning his amazing collection of 15 red Corvettes
Steve Clinkinbeard of Kansas amassed a collection of red fourth-generation Chevrolet Corvettes that included one from each model year. Now he's selling them at a Mecum Auctions event.
Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
KANSAS STATE (6-1) vs WICHITA STATE (4-3) Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 8:05T p.m. CT | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. ESPNU / WatchESPN (link here) Mark Neely (play-by-play) King McClure (analyst) Alex Wheat (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580. Satellite Radio: Sirius XM...
