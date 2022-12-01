NFL's Best 25 Under 25: Where's Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

ESPN's 25 top players under 25 years old has a notable exclusion.

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars.

Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years.

ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under 25″ list, highlighting the best players in the league aged 24 or younger. No Patriots players appeared in the rankings or honorable mentions.

That's right, none.

Not even one of the best running backs in the NFL- Rhamondre Stevenson - made the list. The 24-year-old currently has 680 rushing yards, four touchdowns, 50 catches, and one receiving touchdown.

As for fellow running backs under 25, only Josh Jacobs, Dameon Pierce, Jonathan Taylor, and Travis Etienne have more rushing yards but none of them come close in receptions. In fact, only Stevenson has been so effective as a pass catcher, only Austin Ekeler (80) and Christian McCaffrey (58) have more catches.

The snubbing of Stevenson is shocking, considering through 11 games, he’s already eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards. The former fourth-round pick had a solid rookie season last year, rushing for over 600 yards and five touchdowns. With Damien Harris dealing with injuries, Stevenson has solidified himself as the Patriots' top running back and arguably the best player on offense.

Micah Parsons was No. 1 on the list, followed by Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tristan Wirfs, and Justin Herbert in the top five.

The other players to make ESPN's list from the AFC East include New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 6), Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 10), and Jets CB Sauce Gardner (No. 20).

Hopefully, names like Christian Barmore (23), and Tyquan Thornton (22) can eventually make the annual list.

