Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Annual "Tree of Love" holiday campaign aims to save lives

The Ascension Borgess "Tree of Love" campaign is back for another holiday season in Kalamazoo. The fundraising effort, which provides free breast cancer screenings to low income women, is accepting donations until December 31st. The foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Students present STEM products, prototypes at WMU Innovation Expo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, was the spotlight at a wide-ranging competition hosted at Western Michigan University Friday. Kids as young as kindergarten, and up through college-aged, presented various products and prototypes they've developed to judges and other competitors. "Being able to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"

We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Update: SWAT scene in South Bend concluded

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Nearly a 3 hour long standoff with South Bend SWAT has concluded according to the South Bend Police Department. The initial call was around 7:30pm on Thursday for reports of an assault and possible shots fired in the Lafayette Falls subdivision on South Bend’s far south side.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMT

KDPS investigating a shooting near the WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

2 shot at an apartment complex in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich — Deputies responded to the shooting to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road where they found one man being treated by family. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, deputies said. Another man involved in the shooting fled the scene, deputies said.
SPRINGFIELD, MI
WWMT

Body found in vehicle submerged in Sturgis lake, state police say

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a body found in a vehicle submerged underwater Friday. Grand Rapids: Homicide suspect dies by suicide during shootout with Grand Rapids police. The discovery was made in lake off of White School Road in Sturgis Township. There is no concern to...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Three-vehicle crash in Cass County leaves one dead

Cass County — Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Cass County that left one person dead. Police responded to a crash Friday just before 5:30 on M-60 Hwy and Anderson Rd in Howard Township in Cass County. According to Cass County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Harper Creek, Pennfield take away wins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It looked like it was all Pennfield early in the Panthers showdown with Mason. It nearly wound up with the Panthers on the losing end, but the Bulldogs bid fell short, as Pennfield came out on top, 42-40. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-4...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

