Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
Annual "Tree of Love" holiday campaign aims to save lives
The Ascension Borgess "Tree of Love" campaign is back for another holiday season in Kalamazoo. The fundraising effort, which provides free breast cancer screenings to low income women, is accepting donations until December 31st. The foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point...
Students present STEM products, prototypes at WMU Innovation Expo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, was the spotlight at a wide-ranging competition hosted at Western Michigan University Friday. Kids as young as kindergarten, and up through college-aged, presented various products and prototypes they've developed to judges and other competitors. "Being able to...
Cass County Animal Control encourages families to give a forever home to an animal in need
Cass County Animal Control is going into the holiday season asking families to keep shelter pet adoptions in mind. "Christmas with the Animals" is back for the first time since before the pandemic. It is one of the shelter's biggest events to get donations and for the public to meet...
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
Update: SWAT scene in South Bend concluded
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Nearly a 3 hour long standoff with South Bend SWAT has concluded according to the South Bend Police Department. The initial call was around 7:30pm on Thursday for reports of an assault and possible shots fired in the Lafayette Falls subdivision on South Bend’s far south side.
KDPS investigating a shooting near the WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
2 shot at an apartment complex in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mich — Deputies responded to the shooting to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road where they found one man being treated by family. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, deputies said. Another man involved in the shooting fled the scene, deputies said.
Body found in vehicle submerged in Sturgis lake, state police say
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a body found in a vehicle submerged underwater Friday. Grand Rapids: Homicide suspect dies by suicide during shootout with Grand Rapids police. The discovery was made in lake off of White School Road in Sturgis Township. There is no concern to...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself during confrontation with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend last month, shot and killed himself following a gun battle with Grand Rapids Police officers, investigators said Friday. Patrick Jones, 30, fired multiple rounds at two officers at Jefferson Avenue and LaBelle Street on the city's...
Three-vehicle crash in Cass County leaves one dead
Cass County — Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Cass County that left one person dead. Police responded to a crash Friday just before 5:30 on M-60 Hwy and Anderson Rd in Howard Township in Cass County. According to Cass County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles...
Harper Creek, Pennfield take away wins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It looked like it was all Pennfield early in the Panthers showdown with Mason. It nearly wound up with the Panthers on the losing end, but the Bulldogs bid fell short, as Pennfield came out on top, 42-40. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-4...
