Oswego County, NY

cnycentral.com

Strong wind in CNY, plus a batch of heavy rain to lake effect snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get ready for another windy weather maker! This system will also bring a cold front with a batch of heavy rain. Then lake effect snow develops behind it. Let's start with the alerts. There are Wind Advisories for Onondaga County and areas west and north. High Wind Warnings for Jefferson County and the Rochester to Buffalo area. This is where the strongest winds will be.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County

111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign

Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
cnycentral.com

First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
FULTON, NY
WKTV

NYS Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett submits resignation

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, who just recently visited Utica on Tuesday submitted her resignation and is returning to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Bassett says, it was a very difficult decision and that she's leaving now so the next commissioner can...
UTICA, NY

