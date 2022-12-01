Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
cnycentral.com
Strong wind in CNY, plus a batch of heavy rain to lake effect snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get ready for another windy weather maker! This system will also bring a cold front with a batch of heavy rain. Then lake effect snow develops behind it. Let's start with the alerts. There are Wind Advisories for Onondaga County and areas west and north. High Wind Warnings for Jefferson County and the Rochester to Buffalo area. This is where the strongest winds will be.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
cnycentral.com
Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign
Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
cnycentral.com
Red Cross Real Heroes: Emergency Services hero Dave Hanson of West Monroe Fire
West Monroe, NY — Red Cross Real Heroes recognizes heroes in our daily lives that help to make a difference in our community. Dave Hanson has volunteered with the West Monroe Fire Department for 42 years. A job that has allowed him to do what he loves. Dave Hanson,...
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Oswego County Today
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning Today
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning for Saturday, Dec. 3. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. WIND ADVISORY:. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 P.M. EST THIS EVENING. * WHAT…Southwest...
Lake effect snow and wind closes, delays some area schools
Lake effect snow and winds have caused some schools in Oswego and Oneida counties to delay or close today. Winds 15 to 25 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph possible in some places, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas are predicted to experience more lake effect snow.
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
cnycentral.com
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
Oswego County Today
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
syracuse.com
Frustrated by vague state rules, Syracuse seeks new tool to shut down illegal weed shops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Frustrated by the haziness of New York’s new legal marijuana laws, Syracuse city officials are looking for a way to shut down the illegal ‘gray’ market weed shops that have sprouted across the city in the past year or so. The city’s top...
WKTV
NYS Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett submits resignation
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, who just recently visited Utica on Tuesday submitted her resignation and is returning to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Bassett says, it was a very difficult decision and that she's leaving now so the next commissioner can...
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
