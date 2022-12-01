ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
WLUC

Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates. The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated. “It’s been a long time coming. About...
UPMATTERS

Ten UP schools awarded Building Healthy Communities program

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – 210 Michigan schools have been awarded the Building Healthy Communities program to promote the health of their student body, according to an announcement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) on Thursday. The program has worked with schools in Michigan since 2009 to...
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new leadership Friday for state departments and state agencies for her second term. The governor has selected Dan Eichinger as acting director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) replacing Liesl Clark; Michelle Lange as director of the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB); Adam Hollier as director of the Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) replacing Zaneta Adams; Brian Hanna as executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA); Brad Wieferich as acting director of the Department of Transportation (MDOT) replacing Paul Ajegba; Kathy Angerer as acting director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) replacing Gary McDowell; and Shannon Lott as acting director of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) replacing Eichinger.
WLUC

Marquette County renames center after late veteran

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs is renaming its facility after a late veteran. A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Veterans Affairs office. The facility is now named the Col. George T. LaBlonde Jr. Veterans Service Center. LaBlonde’s son George LaBlonde, III said the dedication is fitting.
WLUC

Peter White Library hosts its annual Winter Wonderland Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The library hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Open House for families Saturday afternoon. The event showcases dozens of custom-made Christmas trees from organizations like 4-H and schools like Graveraet Elementary. People who attended were given cookies, cocoa and performances in the community room. The Teen Services...
WLUC

Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WLUC

Marquette BLP extends holiday lights contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline for the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) Lighting contest has been extended to Dec. 9. The contest is intended to promote the community and help get people into the holiday spirit. MBLP Administration Services Manager and Lighting Contest Coordinator Matt Zavislak reminds...
WOOD

First Day in Florida

Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
