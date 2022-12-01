Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
WLUC
Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates. The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated. “It’s been a long time coming. About...
UPMATTERS
Ten UP schools awarded Building Healthy Communities program
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – 210 Michigan schools have been awarded the Building Healthy Communities program to promote the health of their student body, according to an announcement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) on Thursday. The program has worked with schools in Michigan since 2009 to...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new leadership Friday for state departments and state agencies for her second term. The governor has selected Dan Eichinger as acting director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) replacing Liesl Clark; Michelle Lange as director of the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB); Adam Hollier as director of the Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) replacing Zaneta Adams; Brian Hanna as executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA); Brad Wieferich as acting director of the Department of Transportation (MDOT) replacing Paul Ajegba; Kathy Angerer as acting director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) replacing Gary McDowell; and Shannon Lott as acting director of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) replacing Eichinger.
WLUC
Marquette County renames center after late veteran
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs is renaming its facility after a late veteran. A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Veterans Affairs office. The facility is now named the Col. George T. LaBlonde Jr. Veterans Service Center. LaBlonde’s son George LaBlonde, III said the dedication is fitting.
WLUC
Peter White Library hosts its annual Winter Wonderland Walk
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The library hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Open House for families Saturday afternoon. The event showcases dozens of custom-made Christmas trees from organizations like 4-H and schools like Graveraet Elementary. People who attended were given cookies, cocoa and performances in the community room. The Teen Services...
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
WLUC
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
WLUC
Marquette BLP extends holiday lights contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline for the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) Lighting contest has been extended to Dec. 9. The contest is intended to promote the community and help get people into the holiday spirit. MBLP Administration Services Manager and Lighting Contest Coordinator Matt Zavislak reminds...
WOOD
First Day in Florida
Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
WLUC
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students shared their smarts in the annual Quiz Bowl. Twenty teams of five people came from all over the U.P. Bark River-Harris School hosted the competition. “We work hand in hand in tandem with community schools of North Menominee County – we’ve been doing...
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
WLUC
Munising Fire Department teams up with Munising High School students to support local food pantries.
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire engines from the Munising Fire Department drove around downtown Munising to collect donations for local food pantries on Saturday. Munising High School’s varsity basketball team helped with the collection and transportation of the collected food items. Munising Fire Chief Ryan Anderson says it’s exciting...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
