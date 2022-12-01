Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
Badger Wind Farm is approved, with warning from Public Service Commission
The project will build nearly 80 wind turbines around Wishek in both Logan and McIntosh Counties.
mydakotan.com
Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting
STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gas Prices dip nearly 20 cents in one week across North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Gas prices are nearing prices seen at the end of 2021. AAA North Dakota says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.202 across the state. This is compared to an 18 cent drop compared to a week ago, and a 41 cent drop compared to a month ago. The highest recorded price per gallon for regular unleaded in North Dakota was $4.798 on June 15th, 2022.
KFYR-TV
ND veterans, first responder honored for service
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDFU applauds EPA decision on canola biofuels
(Jamestown, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is applauding the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent action allowing canola oil to be used as a feedstock for renewable diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard. “Creating a pathway for increased production of canola-based renewable fuels is an important step forward in...
ND weekly COVID cases rising; total 1,102, up 327 from last week
New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are rising, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.
KFYR-TV
New methane rule has North Dakotans split
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden administration has proposed a new rule to reduce carbon emissions. People in North Dakota are split about how it will affect the state’s oil and gas industry. Flaring is a familiar sight in the Bakken. But if a new rule from the Department...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
ND Health and Human Services invites North Dakotans to disability care meeting
UPDATE: 12/02/2022, 4:46 p.m. The event will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at HHS’s Prairie Hills Plaza offices, (1237 West Divide Avenue, Suite 6), in Bismarck. The original story had an incorrect date. ORIGINAL: 11/29/2022, 4:00 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the first half of 2022, North Dakota Health and […]
Why have we been so cold lately?
The one we're impacted by the easiest is the Arctic oscillation. When it's in the negative phase, the jet stream buckles more and allows for Arctic air to spill into the United States. This is what we have happening now. A positive phase would be if the jet stream were higher and tighter, not allowing for cold air to spill down.
Times-Online
High school sports move towards major change
Following a lengthy discussion over the issue of whether or not to move North Dakota’s schools towards adopting a three-class system for school sports, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to “accept” a proposal to move high school basketball towards a three-class system, with a caveat that more work will need to be done and reviews on specifics will be made in the near-future.
froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
boreal.org
Late-season deer hunt opportunity in Bemidji after confirmation of CWD-positive deer
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 2, 2022. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
kxnet.com
Wind & snow are likely, then a deep temp plunge
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a brief warm-up today, colder temperatures settle back in and snow chances ramp up. Light snow will begin tonight and linger into Friday. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could see gusts up to 50 MPH which will create blowing and drifting snow problems. New snowfall totals will be around a trace to 2″. Look for temperatures to fall throughout Friday to the single digits by late afternoon.
KFYR-TV
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000. Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.
