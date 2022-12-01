Read full article on original website
Fredrick "Fred" M. Kirby
Fredrick “Fred” M Kirby of Franklinton, LA, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He proudly served his country as an Army Veteran and his local community as a law enforcement and corrections officer. He was a proud 2004 graduate of the FBI National Academy. Fred also graduated from the Louisiana Law Enforcement Command College. His two dreams in life were to be in the military and law enforcement. He always demonstrated the utmost professionalism in both capacities.
Cheryl Ann "Coonie" Coon
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 13, 1966 in Independence, LA and was 56 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Chad Coon; children, Trevin Lewis, Brock Lewis (Kelsey), Chasity Coon (Danielle Davis) and Dayton Lewis; grandchildren, Greyson Lewis; 2 sisters, DeLisa Zeigler (Gary) and Leah Pouncey (Ricky, Sr.); 1 brother, Christopher “Kit” Williams; 4 nephews, Michael Dean, Jr., Justin Blades, Ricky Pouncey, Jr., and Ryan Pouncey; 9 great nieces and nephews; 2 sisters-in-law, Pam Brister (Jeff) and April Coon; 3 special friends, Angel Parker (Adam), Rita Aron, and Adlyn Renee “Sissy” Rioux. Preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Tarver; father, Gordon Williams, Jr.; brother, Jon Michael Williams; maternal grandparents, Addie and Virgil Allen; paternal grandparents, Gordon, Sr. and Lenora Williams. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Greg Stewart. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Ryan Pouncey, Brady Lewis, Blayne Lewis, Dalton Rioux, and Justin Blades. Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Sr. and Gary Zeigler. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McKneely Funeral Home. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Jason Wayne Jarrell
And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday morning November 30, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center. He was a longtime truck driver locally for Lit’l Heart Trucking and had done some cross-country driving as well. Jason loved working to restore old Ford cars and trucks, especially doing the mechanic jobs. He had a beautiful red 1993 Ford Mustang GT and a 1969 F-100 pickup truck that he enjoyed working on. He also enjoyed electronics and cooking Bar-B-Que for his friends and family, including delicious ribs on Thanksgiving this year. Jason loved all animals and had a special place in his heart for his pet dog “Booger”.
Ronda Lee Taylor
Ronda Lee Taylor, 43, of Bogalusa, Louisiana transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born August 8, 1979 to Earkler Charles Taylor of Mobile, Alabama residing in Angie, Louisiana and Diane Robinson Taylor of Varnado, Louisiana, who preceded her death. She is survived by her...
Shelby Jean Guzzetti
Shelby, age 85, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Shelby was an avid, experienced, and excellent crocheter, who spent all of her spare time fine tuning her craft. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed. Shelby...
Sharon Kaye Callender
Sharon “Kaye” Moran Callender passed away peacefully at St. Tammany Hospital on December 1, 2022. She was just shy of 70 years old. She was born on January 7, 1953, to Eula and Vincent Moran, the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her brother,...
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday
LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
MBB: Agnew's season high not enough in loss at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn’t keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
TRACK: Forde sets SLU record at BSC Indoor Icebreaker
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field teams kicked off its indoor schedule on Friday in a big way as Justin Forde set a new school record in the triple jump at the Birmingham-Southern College Indoor Icebreaker. Forde jumped 15.54 meters in the triple jump that...
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
Lions' post-season comes to close as 8th-ranked Samford edges out SLU, 48-42, in overtime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon ran in for the game-winning 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first overtime, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs outlasted No. 17 Southeastern, 48-42, in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon in Seibert Stadium. Southeastern (9-4) rallied from a 42-28 fourth-quarter...
Historic season for Lady Lions ends in first round at NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team battled tough against one of the top teams in the country, but the Lady Lions saw its historic 2022 season come to a close in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, dropping their first round match to the #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 14-25) Friday night at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
Lady Lions ready for inaugural appearance in NCAA Tourney Friday
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team, now holding its first conference championship in program history, is ready to take the court for the first time in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, which the Lady Lions will do on Friday night in a match against #8 national seed Minnesota.
