Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO