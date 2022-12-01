ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record […] The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list

VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
VALDOSTA, GA
tallahasseereports.com

By the Numbers: The Top High School Volleyball Servers

We started off analyzing the Top Offensive and Top Defensive Leon County High School Volleyball Players. Now it is time to turn our attention to serves and aces to identify the best servers. As previously noted, TR created a Points per Set (Pts/Set) calculation for four different categories. The categories...
LEON COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

'Shame on us': Tallahassee commissioner pleads for answers in recent FAMU mass shooting

In the wake of the second mass shooting to strike Tallahassee in less than a month, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox published a somber call to action on social media. Her message — which criticizes potential witnesses who haven't spoken to police and pleads for more information — addresses the recent death of Travis Huntley, a 20-year-old Tallahasseean who was killed on a Florida A&M University recreational basketball court that he frequented often as a former Baby Rattler.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Florida Classic Rivalry Still Delivering Much Anticipated HBCU Camaraderie

Every year a wave takes over central Florida the week before Thanksgiving bringing tens of thousands of HBCU lovers to Orlando for the annual Florida classic. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses the well anticipated rivalry between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University – all that matters is that it happens.
ORLANDO, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Unveils Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence

Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) Center of Excellence (COE) on Wednesday, November 30 The COE is being established in partnership with Aura Air, a leading global provider of smart air technology based in Israel. Led by Professor Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge park expansion project underway

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
247Sports

Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening

Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 1, 2022

Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thetallahassee100.com

Coldest day on record was 123 years ago

Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy