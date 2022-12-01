Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record […] The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 4
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
valdostatoday.com
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list
VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
New donut, chicken, wine shops set to open in Tallahassee in 2023
New restaurants are moving into Tallahassee with a focus on serving more than just food. In addition, a Tallahassee staple is setting up shop in a new location.
tallahasseereports.com
By the Numbers: The Top High School Volleyball Servers
We started off analyzing the Top Offensive and Top Defensive Leon County High School Volleyball Players. Now it is time to turn our attention to serves and aces to identify the best servers. As previously noted, TR created a Points per Set (Pts/Set) calculation for four different categories. The categories...
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
YAHOO!
'Shame on us': Tallahassee commissioner pleads for answers in recent FAMU mass shooting
In the wake of the second mass shooting to strike Tallahassee in less than a month, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox published a somber call to action on social media. Her message — which criticizes potential witnesses who haven't spoken to police and pleads for more information — addresses the recent death of Travis Huntley, a 20-year-old Tallahasseean who was killed on a Florida A&M University recreational basketball court that he frequented often as a former Baby Rattler.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Florida Classic Rivalry Still Delivering Much Anticipated HBCU Camaraderie
Every year a wave takes over central Florida the week before Thanksgiving bringing tens of thousands of HBCU lovers to Orlando for the annual Florida classic. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses the well anticipated rivalry between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University – all that matters is that it happens.
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) Center of Excellence (COE) on Wednesday, November 30 The COE is being established in partnership with Aura Air, a leading global provider of smart air technology based in Israel. Led by Professor Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of...
WALB 10
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
famunews.com
FAMU Stalwarts Eddie Jackson and Michael Smith Honored at Florida Classic Night of Distinction
(from left) Loretta Smith, Michael Smith, Larry Robinson and Sharon Robinson. Florida A&M University Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith and president of the 220 Quarterback Club Eddie Jackson were honored at the Florida Classic Night of Distinction. A former Rattler football player, Smith is serving his second stint as interim...
Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening
Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 1, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
WCTV
Active Shooter Threat turns out to be “Elaborate Hoax” at Georgia High schools
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Chaos spread across Georgia Wednesday morning as several high schools went into lockdown for false reports of an active shooter threat. The school later released a statement calling the incident “An elaborate hoax.”. Sabrina Smith, the Director of Safety and Security for the Valdosta City...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Florida State's 2022 Bowl Game announced
The Seminoles learned their postseason destination and opponent on Sunday afternoon.
thetallahassee100.com
Coldest day on record was 123 years ago
Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
Tallahassee's Winter Festival held Saturday
Downtown Tallahassee was decked out with food vendors, sparkling holiday displays, an area for children's activities and four stages for live entertainment from local actors and musicians.
