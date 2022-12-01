Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 4, 2022
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – YWCA of Sweetwater County
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
wyo4news.com
Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)
Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
sweetwaternow.com
Public Input Sought on Flaming Gorge Recreation Management Plan
VERNAL, UTAH — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) is updating the current Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Management Plan, which was completed in 1986. This management plan will be updated to address increased visitation and changes in the types of visitor use to align with the new ANF Plan, a press release states. New forms of recreation have developed or fully matured since the 1986 plan was completed. The growth of All-Terrain-Vehicle use, drone use, paddle boarding, biking, and other forms of recreation such as bouldering and rock climbing are attracting different user groups to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
wyo4news.com
Southwest Counseling: Rethinking Drinking
A single drink may not be as much as you think. Below is a graph of what a standard drink may look like. Remember to keep in mind that the amount of fluid ounces or volume of a drink will change depending on the strength of the beer, wine, or spirit. Also, the state of Wyoming has the second-highest cost for beer. As a Wyoming resident, you pay on average 30% more than the rest of the nation for that beer. Drinking can add up, make sure you think before you drink.
wyo4news.com
Leonard Rueben Wegner (April 27, 1944 – December 2, 2022)
Leonard Rueben Wegner, 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.
wyo4news.com
Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Holiday fun: Mayor Tree lightings tonight and Saturday along with lighted parade
December 2, 2022 — The Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place this evening at 5:30 at the Clock Tower Plaza. In addition to the lighting ceremony, attendees can enjoy s’mores, hot chocolate, caroling, and a visit from Santa. The Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree lighting...
sweetwaternow.com
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
wyo4news.com
The Rock Spring Prospector Hockey Team and Head Coach Danny Randall
Rock Springs, Wyoming – There is an exciting new league to the city in the Rock Springs Prospectors Hockey Team. The Prospectors are part of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL), an amateur league that according to their website aims to provide elite amateur hockey players an avenue to further their playing careers at the college or professional levels. The Prospectors utilize a global network to recruit players from North America, Europe, and Asia who are committed to developing both as hockey players and as young men during their tenure in Wyoming.
