A single drink may not be as much as you think. Below is a graph of what a standard drink may look like. Remember to keep in mind that the amount of fluid ounces or volume of a drink will change depending on the strength of the beer, wine, or spirit. Also, the state of Wyoming has the second-highest cost for beer. As a Wyoming resident, you pay on average 30% more than the rest of the nation for that beer. Drinking can add up, make sure you think before you drink.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO