Sacramento, CA

Sacramento on a budget: We’re finding cheap eats and activities for $25 or less

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Between rent, groceries and electric bills — there’s not always much cash left over for a fun in Sacramento.

That’s why we’re embarking on a new project. We want to bring you along with us.

I started this job — service journalism reporter at The Sacramento Bee – a year and a half ago from my New York City apartment. Virtually, I began to pick up the feel of Sacramento before my big move . I’ll admit, it’s been a slow process making this city feel like home and a large part of that is me. I’m screaming “newbie’‘ and by January 2023, my one-year mark since making the move to the state capital, I want to feel a stronger sense of belonging to this rich city.

I want to share that with you. First, I need your help.

Once a month I’ll take Sacramento by the horns (on a $25 budget) and dive deep into an activity based on your suggestions. Then I’ll report back and walk you through my experience and budget, plus tips and tricks for those who have never been.

Whether you’re new to Sacramento and want me to test a place before you do or you’ve lived here all your life and are looking for new cheap eats and activities, I want to hear from you.

Do you want a $25 date night, or an affordable self-care day? Is there a must-see museum I should explore? Maybe there’s a favorite food spot you can’t believe I haven’t tried or even a park that has the best views.

Whatever it is — big or small — let me hear it.

Fill out the form below or email me, Brianna, at btaylor@sacbee.com.

The Sacramento Bee

