Gillette, WY

Obituary: Frank A. Hoffman

Frank A. Hoffman: September 7, 1927 — November 29, 2022. Funeral service for Frank Hoffman will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at New Life Church; with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to...
GILLETTE, WY
Wolf dog identified on N. Gurley Avenue, owner warned

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man was warned for possessing an illegal animal after he was found to have a wolf hybrid yesterday afternoon, police said Thursday. City of Gillette Animal Control Officers received information that the animal was with a 34-year-old man on North Gurley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. and responded, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fight, Dec. 1, Camel Drive, CCSO. A 14-year-old boy at Campbell County High...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Dec. 2

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Lakeway Road retaining wall project to begin Dec. 5

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A portion of Lakeway Road will close starting Monday while a failing retaining wall is replaced, according to the City of Gillette. The closure will include the farthest north westbound lane from Sage Valley Drive to Hillcrest Drive starting on Dec. 5; the lane will remain closed until the project is completed in early January 2023, per the city.
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/1/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Dec. 1:. At 12:28 a.m. to Camel Drive for an emergency medical response. At 2:34 a.m. to Desert Hills Circle for an emergency medical response. At 3:03 a.m. to Boxelder Road for an emergency...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

