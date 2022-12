A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested today (December 2) in connection with a fraudulent check investigation. Carri Artigue, a former employee in the STPSO Occupational Licensing Department, was arrested Friday for one count each of Bank Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse and Misdemeanor Money Laundering. She will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

2 DAYS AGO