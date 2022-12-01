Read full article on original website
East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident
East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $420,000
Mark Mondani and Aislinn Calabrese acquired the property at 47 Barclay Street, Longmeadow, from Kylee C Granfield on Nov. 10, 2022. The $420,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $284. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot. These...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,357-square-foot home on Pine Street in Amherst that sold for $405,000.
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home
Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Gordon Oakes, Springfield executive, UMass trustee responsible for Mullins Center, dies at 81
DEERFIELD — Gordon N. Oakes Jr., a University of Massachusetts trustee and regional business executive who was president of BayBank Valley and CEO of Monarch Capital, died on Nov. 28. He was 81. As president of Springfield’s BayBank Valley, he helped implement one of the first extensive ATM networks...
Single family residence in Amherst sells for $495,000
Sophan Pich and Sopheap Pich bought the property at 72 Chapel Road, Amherst, from Benjamin S Lee and Christine Lee on Nov. 9, 2022, for $495,000 which works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,485-square-foot lot. These nearby...
South Hadley Police ‘Stuff the Cruiser’
Stuff the Cruiser' events have been taking place across Western Massachusetts to give back to families in need. That generosity continuing Friday night in Hampshire County.
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
Three-bedroom home sells in East Longmeadow for $560,000
Matthew Johan and Tamara Davis bought the property at 28 Terry Lane, East Longmeadow, from A Scibelli Ret Michael on Nov. 10, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,871 square-foot lot. These...
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
Public gets glimpse of new Springfield parking garage
Plans for the Civic Center Parking Garage continued Thursday night in Springfield with a chance for city residents to learn more about this new amenity.
MCAS 2022: These Pioneer Valley school districts staved off the deepest learning losses throughout the pandemic
Michael Morris, superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, said it took tutoring programs and offering a plethora of courses, but the students in the schools he oversees managed to test at a similar level to where they tested before the pandemic. “It was a testament to our students’ perseverance,”...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy
The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
Chicopee officials consider safety improvements after man found armed at football game
CHICOPEE — City officials are mulling ways to tighten security at high school sports events after a teenager brought a gun to the Sword Game on Thanksgiving Day. Among the ideas being considered are banning bags, developing an electronic ticketing system, scanning spectators with metal detectors at the entrance gates and increasing the number of personnel at the games, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Granby that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 31 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $412,979. The average price per square foot was $245.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
