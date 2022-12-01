ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $420,000

Mark Mondani and Aislinn Calabrese acquired the property at 47 Barclay Street, Longmeadow, from Kylee C Granfield on Nov. 10, 2022. The $420,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $284. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot. These...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home

Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
Single family residence in Amherst sells for $495,000

Sophan Pich and Sopheap Pich bought the property at 72 Chapel Road, Amherst, from Benjamin S Lee and Christine Lee on Nov. 9, 2022, for $495,000 which works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,485-square-foot lot. These nearby...
AMHERST, MA
All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy

The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee officials consider safety improvements after man found armed at football game

CHICOPEE — City officials are mulling ways to tighten security at high school sports events after a teenager brought a gun to the Sword Game on Thanksgiving Day. Among the ideas being considered are banning bags, developing an electronic ticketing system, scanning spectators with metal detectors at the entrance gates and increasing the number of personnel at the games, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said.
CHICOPEE, MA
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home

Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

