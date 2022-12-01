Read full article on original website
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid didn’t know about Patrick Mahomes pre-draft help
Matt Nagy admitted to giving Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs playbook before his pre-draft meeting.
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving
Find out what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' favorite Thanksgiving sides are and if his pregnant wife, Brittany, ever got the food she was tweeting about.
thecomeback.com
Massive Colorado offer to Deion Sanders revealed
Earlier this week, NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Buffaloes wanted to make him their next head football coach. It would certainly be a bold move on its face, but the amount of money the program is prepared to offer Sanders is even bolder.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Chiefs-Bengals prediction: How Cincinnati — in one way — has closed the gap on KC
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drew Brees Struck By Lightning On Camera
The legendary quarterback was filming a commercial when he was seemingly struck by a bolt of lightning. Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour is underway ... On Thursday he dined with the New York Giants ("a good steak!'') and just now he arrived at the team's facility. Next, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to come...
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
These players could affect the outcome of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati
Here are some players to watch, besides the quarterbacks, in the Chiefs-Bengals game on Sunday in Cincinnati (Justin Watson and Trent McDuffie make the list).
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’
Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Bills' Josh Allen trolls the Patriots after another win at Gillette Stadium
Following their 24-10 win against the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills moved to 9-3 and took back over first place in the AFC East. The win gave the Bills their first three-game winning streak in Foxboro since the 1992-1994 seasons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Wichita Eagle
Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jaguars’ Defense Dominated as Trevor Lawrence Avoids Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.
Andy Reid Reacts to News Nagy Tipped Off Mahomes Before Draft
The coach joked about his quarterback’s admission this week.
