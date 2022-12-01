ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Massive Colorado offer to Deion Sanders revealed

Earlier this week, NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Buffaloes wanted to make him their next head football coach. It would certainly be a bold move on its face, but the amount of money the program is prepared to offer Sanders is even bolder.
BOULDER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Drew Brees Struck By Lightning On Camera

The legendary quarterback was filming a commercial when he was seemingly struck by a bolt of lightning. Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
GREEN BAY, WI
E! News

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Wichita Eagle

Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jaguars’ Defense Dominated as Trevor Lawrence Avoids Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

