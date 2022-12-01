Read full article on original website
Wiggins Was Difference Maker in Championship Game
CHARLOTTE -- You never know who is going to step up and make a play in a championship game. On Saturday night, it was Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. The sophomore was making play after play in No. 9 Clemson's 39-10 victory over No. 23 North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.
Swinney: Uiagalelei ‘Understood’ Clemson Moving on with Klubnik
Despite winning the ACC Championship Game with freshman Cade Klubnik, Dabo Swinney didn't take solace in benching his veteran starter. The Clemson head coach moved on from DJ Uigalelei two drives into the game Saturday night against North Carolina in Charlotte. Swinney said after the game that Uiagalelei, who started...
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
Georgia is back in the College Football Playoff for the second-consecutive season, and third time overall (2017, 2021, 2022). Following an undefeated regular season and SEC title, the Bulldogs were selected as the No. 1 overall seed and will face No. 4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl
Ohio State got some much-needed help on conference championship weekend and will now play top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 after finishing fourth in the final rankings. This will be the Buckeyes' first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl and second all-time...
Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short
View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30. The contest is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
