Georgia is back in the College Football Playoff for the second-consecutive season, and third time overall (2017, 2021, 2022). Following an undefeated regular season and SEC title, the Bulldogs were selected as the No. 1 overall seed and will face No. 4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO