Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions plan for Aidan Hutchinson moving forward

This coming Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson will have the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After getting off to a slow start to his career, Hutchinson has come on strong, and for his efforts, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month this past Thursday. One reason for Hutchinson’s improvement is that the Lions started using him in different ways. Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash recently spoke to the media and he talked about how Hutchinson will be used moving forward.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan

If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Pregame Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a flurry of moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore promoted both wide receiver DeSean Jackson and safety Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad. Jackson caught a 62-yard pass last week against...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans’ TD

CINCINNATI — A back-and-forth game continued at Paycor Stadium with Cincinnati taking a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow found Chris Evans wide-open on a nicely designed eight-yard route to hop in front. Check out the crucial throw from Burrow to Evans. The game is available...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without left tackle Terron Armstead, along with right tackle Austin Jackson, when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Armstead will miss the game because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston last weekend. He was listed as doubtful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers (4-8) are battling the Chicago Bears (3-9) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Follow along all day for updates. - It might be an adventure for the kickers. Kicking to what will be the right side of your TV screen, Mason Crosby was short on back-to-back kicks of 49 yards. Moving up to 45 yards, he split the uprights with plenty to spare.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Jack Black reacts to Stephen Thompson’s UFC on ESPN 42 win: ‘Still got it’

Jack Black was unable to be in Stephen Thompson’s corner at UFC on ESPN 42, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t still paying close attention. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC), who beat Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) by fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage in Saturday’s welterweight headliner at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., has formed a bond with the actor after he’s spent a career walking out to “Wonderboy” by Black’s side project band Tenacious D.
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Would The Pirates Trade Bryan Reynolds To Cleveland?

The Guardians are in desperate need of a power hitter in their lineup and one may be looking to get out of the city they're currently in. On Saturday afternoon, reports came out that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had requested a trade to a new team. Reynolds could be precisely what the Guardians are searching for in their lineup. He's a true power hitter who could be a force in the middle of the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SpartanNation

Michigan State football loses defensive lineman to transfer portal

The offseason is here for Michigan State football, and roster turnover is already underway as the Spartans look to flush a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022. Late Saturday night, MSU defensive lineman Michael Fletcher entered his name into the transfer portal. A redshirt junior, Fletcher struggled to work his way into the rotation along the D-line during his four years in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
Wichita Eagle

Nick Nurse & Scottie Barnes Joke About O.G. Anunoby’s Missed 360 Dunk

Scottie Barnes didn't mind O.G. Anunoby showing off his high-flying acrobatics Saturday night when he took off for a 360 slam against the Orlando Magic, but nailing the dunk for the extra assist would have been nice, Barnes joked. View the original article to see embedded media. "He wanted to...
Wichita Eagle

Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023

There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
DENVER, CO

