Detroit Lions plan for Aidan Hutchinson moving forward
This coming Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson will have the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After getting off to a slow start to his career, Hutchinson has come on strong, and for his efforts, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month this past Thursday. One reason for Hutchinson’s improvement is that the Lions started using him in different ways. Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash recently spoke to the media and he talked about how Hutchinson will be used moving forward.
What Can Lions Expect from WR Jameson Williams
Eric Woodyard is the featured guest of this week's NFL podcast.
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour is underway ... On Thursday he dined with the New York Giants ("a good steak!'') and just now he arrived at the team's facility. Next, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to come...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills: Odell Beckham Jr. Prefers Which Menu?
Famed area chef Darian Bryan is doing his best to woo OBJ to the Bills with a mouth-watering four-course "Welcome to Buffalo'' meal.
CBS Sports
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Pregame Notes
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a flurry of moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore promoted both wide receiver DeSean Jackson and safety Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad. Jackson caught a 62-yard pass last week against...
WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans’ TD
CINCINNATI — A back-and-forth game continued at Paycor Stadium with Cincinnati taking a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow found Chris Evans wide-open on a nicely designed eight-yard route to hop in front. Check out the crucial throw from Burrow to Evans. The game is available...
Wichita Eagle
Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without left tackle Terron Armstead, along with right tackle Austin Jackson, when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Armstead will miss the game because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston last weekend. He was listed as doubtful...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air...
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers (4-8) are battling the Chicago Bears (3-9) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Follow along all day for updates. - It might be an adventure for the kickers. Kicking to what will be the right side of your TV screen, Mason Crosby was short on back-to-back kicks of 49 yards. Moving up to 45 yards, he split the uprights with plenty to spare.
Wichita Eagle
Jack Black reacts to Stephen Thompson’s UFC on ESPN 42 win: ‘Still got it’
Jack Black was unable to be in Stephen Thompson’s corner at UFC on ESPN 42, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t still paying close attention. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC), who beat Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) by fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage in Saturday’s welterweight headliner at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., has formed a bond with the actor after he’s spent a career walking out to “Wonderboy” by Black’s side project band Tenacious D.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Kevin Holland after UFC on ESPN 42 loss?
Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Stephen Thompson after UFC on ESPN 42 win?) UFC main events continued to be unkind to Kevin Holland on Saturday when he came up short against Stephen Thompson at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) remains winless in three...
Wichita Eagle
Would The Pirates Trade Bryan Reynolds To Cleveland?
The Guardians are in desperate need of a power hitter in their lineup and one may be looking to get out of the city they're currently in. On Saturday afternoon, reports came out that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had requested a trade to a new team. Reynolds could be precisely what the Guardians are searching for in their lineup. He's a true power hitter who could be a force in the middle of the lineup.
Kobe Johnson comes through late as USC downs Oregon State
Kobe Johnson scored 17 points and made five steals, including a crucial takeaway late, as USC rallied to take down
Michigan State football loses defensive lineman to transfer portal
The offseason is here for Michigan State football, and roster turnover is already underway as the Spartans look to flush a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022. Late Saturday night, MSU defensive lineman Michael Fletcher entered his name into the transfer portal. A redshirt junior, Fletcher struggled to work his way into the rotation along the D-line during his four years in East Lansing.
Wichita Eagle
Nick Nurse & Scottie Barnes Joke About O.G. Anunoby’s Missed 360 Dunk
Scottie Barnes didn't mind O.G. Anunoby showing off his high-flying acrobatics Saturday night when he took off for a 360 slam against the Orlando Magic, but nailing the dunk for the extra assist would have been nice, Barnes joked. View the original article to see embedded media. "He wanted to...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
