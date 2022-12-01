Read full article on original website
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour is underway ... On Thursday he dined with the New York Giants ("a good steak!'') and just now he arrived at the team's facility. Next, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to come...
Miami Herald
Reality-check thud for Dolphins, Tua in 33-17 loss in San Fran -- but don’t quit on Miami | Opinion
That first play, right? Tua Tagovailoa drops back, hits a strike to receiver Trent Sherfield for a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown and it’s the fastest 7-0 lead of this Miami Dolphins season.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans’ TD
CINCINNATI — A back-and-forth game continued at Paycor Stadium with Cincinnati taking a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow found Chris Evans wide-open on a nicely designed eight-yard route to hop in front. Check out the crucial throw from Burrow to Evans. The game is available...
Miami Herald
Dolphins’ winning streak ends with 33-17 loss to 49ers in McDaniel’s return to San Francisco
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spent over a decade together, including five straight seasons in San Francisco, building innovative offenses.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Lions: Trevor Lawrence Injured on Final Play of First Half
The Jacksonville Jaguars experienced a doomsday scenario on Sunday, with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence entering the locker-room with a lower-leg injury after being sacked on the final play of the half. Lawrence, who started the game 9-of-19 for 124 yards, dropped back to pass in the final seconds of a...
Wichita Eagle
FUMBLE! Commanders Start Off Strong vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are looking to extend their winning streak today against the New York Giants. Plays like the fumble on the opening drive will certainly help Washington reach that goal. On the Giants' fourth play of the game, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tried to get the first down with...
Wichita Eagle
Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jaguars’ Defense Dominated as Trevor Lawrence Avoids Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.
Wichita Eagle
Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without left tackle Terron Armstead, along with right tackle Austin Jackson, when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Armstead will miss the game because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston last weekend. He was listed as doubtful...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers (4-8) are battling the Chicago Bears (3-9) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Follow along all day for updates. - It might be an adventure for the kickers. Kicking to what will be the right side of your TV screen, Mason Crosby was short on back-to-back kicks of 49 yards. Moving up to 45 yards, he split the uprights with plenty to spare.
Wichita Eagle
Would The Pirates Trade Bryan Reynolds To Cleveland?
The Guardians are in desperate need of a power hitter in their lineup and one may be looking to get out of the city they're currently in. On Saturday afternoon, reports came out that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had requested a trade to a new team. Reynolds could be precisely what the Guardians are searching for in their lineup. He's a true power hitter who could be a force in the middle of the lineup.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Trae Young Missed Game Due to Spat with Hawks Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. Star Hawks guard Trae Young missed Friday night’s home victory over the Nuggets due to a lingering right shoulder injury, but as it turns out, there’s more to the story than what was on the injury report. According to a...
Wichita Eagle
OBJ 4-Course Bills Menu; Can Cowboys Dinner Compare?
DEC 3 OBJ NOT BUFFALO WINGS The Buffalo Bills' Odell Beckham Jr. visit is official as of Saturday night, and dinner is served. What's on the "Welcome Odell!'' menu? Per our Bills SI coverage ... The first course: A fried goat cheese salad. The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Herro Feels The Miami Heat Are On Same Level As Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. At 18-4, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. At 10-12, the Miami Heat are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Still, Heat guard Tyler Herro thinks both teams are playing well. When asked if there was...
