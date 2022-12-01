The Guardians are in desperate need of a power hitter in their lineup and one may be looking to get out of the city they're currently in. On Saturday afternoon, reports came out that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had requested a trade to a new team. Reynolds could be precisely what the Guardians are searching for in their lineup. He's a true power hitter who could be a force in the middle of the lineup.

