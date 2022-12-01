Read full article on original website
Related
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour is underway ... On Thursday he dined with the New York Giants ("a good steak!'') and just now he arrived at the team's facility. Next, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to come...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out with left foot injury
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game with a left foot injury.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans’ TD
CINCINNATI — A back-and-forth game continued at Paycor Stadium with Cincinnati taking a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow found Chris Evans wide-open on a nicely designed eight-yard route to hop in front. Check out the crucial throw from Burrow to Evans. The game is available...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ New Owners Need to Make Sean Payton an Offer he Can’t Refuse
Stick a fork in 'em. The Denver Broncos are done. At least, in 2022. Kiss goodbye any dim hope of this team making an unlikely, odds-defying, miraculous playoff push. Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens — a game that, despite all odds, the Broncos should have won — only further emphasized the incompetency of head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his staff. Instead of recapitulating all the ways the Broncos were out-coached in Baltimore, let me start this column off with aplomb by saying this:
Wichita Eagle
Kirby Smart Avoids Bulletin Board Trap Set by Kirk Herbstreit
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia received the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after going 13–0 and winning the SEC championship this season. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Bulldogs coach Kirby...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Trail Seahawks 14-13 at Half
The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak. The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air...
Wichita Eagle
Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without left tackle Terron Armstead, along with right tackle Austin Jackson, when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Armstead will miss the game because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston last weekend. He was listed as doubtful...
Wichita Eagle
FUMBLE! Commanders Start Off Strong vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are looking to extend their winning streak today against the New York Giants. Plays like the fumble on the opening drive will certainly help Washington reach that goal. On the Giants' fourth play of the game, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tried to get the first down with...
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers (4-8) are battling the Chicago Bears (3-9) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Follow along all day for updates. - It might be an adventure for the kickers. Kicking to what will be the right side of your TV screen, Mason Crosby was short on back-to-back kicks of 49 yards. Moving up to 45 yards, he split the uprights with plenty to spare.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Appears to Get Injured on Scary Play vs. Lions
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence headed to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions after being sacked. Lawrence was taken down by Detroit linebacker James Houston, who twisted the quarterback while he was being tackled. After Lawrence was on the ground, he immediately...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Can’t Hold On Late, Lose to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams - behind the services of backup quarterback John Wolford - lost the lead late, then the game, to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Rams started hot behind Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on their first possession that...
Wichita Eagle
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and both teams have a ton to play for. For Kansas City, this outing presents the opportunity to at least partially avenge a pair of losses from last season. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in both of their meetings during the 2021-22 season, including a huge comeback in the AFC Championship Game. This time around, these two teams will meet at Paycor Stadium with not only bragging rights on the line, but also playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Wichita Eagle
OBJ 4-Course Bills Menu; Can Cowboys Dinner Compare?
DEC 3 OBJ NOT BUFFALO WINGS The Buffalo Bills' Odell Beckham Jr. visit is official as of Saturday night, and dinner is served. What's on the "Welcome Odell!'' menu? Per our Bills SI coverage ... The first course: A fried goat cheese salad. The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Defeat Jaguars
On Sunday, the Lions will square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a battle of upstart, 4-7 teams. Detroit has won three of its last four games, while Jacksonville has won two of its last three contests and is coming off a come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Second-year quarterback...
Comments / 0