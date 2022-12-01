Tammie Frank, wife of the late Jason David Frank, who played the Green and White Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has broken her silence. “My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” Frank told People. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

