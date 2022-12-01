Read full article on original website
Late ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank’s Wife Speaks: ‘I Had No Idea That Jason Was Thinking of Ending Things’
Tammie Frank, wife of the late Jason David Frank, who played the Green and White Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has broken her silence. “My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” Frank told People. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’
Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
People Think That “Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp “Forgets He’s A Celebrity” After A Video Of Him On His College Campus Went Viral
Despite being one of the most famous former child stars on the planet, Noah Schnapp has always managed to expertly maintain some level of normalcy in his life. Now 18, the actor was just 11 years old when he was catapulted to fame after landing the role of Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
John Leguizamo refuses to be a 'goofy' villain in 'Violent Night' and exposes Hollywood's unspoken 'Latin quota'
The actor didn't hold back while speaking to Insider about the need for more Latin representation in Hollywood.
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
‘Sesame Street’ longtime star Bob McGrath dead at 90
Family confirmed Sunday evening that longtime star of “Sesame Street” Bob McGrath died at the age of 90. On Sunday, McGrath’s family shared the news on his Facebook page that he died peacefully at his house with his family by his side. “The McGrath family has some...
The Weeknd Teases New Music From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Soundtrack
With Avatar: The Way of Water hitting theaters later this month, The Weeknd has teased new music tied to the soundtrack for the sequel to 2009’s Avatar. The Weeknd took to social media Sunday morning and posted a video with an audio snippet alongside Avatar’s signature logo. The caption shares the date “12.16.22,” which is the release date for the James Cameron-directed film.
Anthony Ramos and Director Steven Caple Jr. on Adding Their Cultures to ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. left the boxing ring behind for an even bigger adventure. Caple is directing the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film, which is the seventh live-action project in the Transformers universe, and it arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers: Rise of the...
‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Explains How Bold New Reality Show ‘Love Without Borders’ Can Resonate With Every Audience
Chris Coelen knows what makes a TV show work. As the CEO of Kinetic Content, his current slate of shows includes Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight,” Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum,” just to name a few. Now, he’s teaming up with Bravo for the second time, following 2020’s “Spy Games.” In Kinetic’s latest unscripted series, “Love Without Borders,” five singles are looking to change the way they’re looking for love — and where they’re looking. They drop everything and fly across the globe to meet their match with the help of relationship expert Arica Angelo. “It’s an idea that I...
What to Watch This Week: ‘Willow,’ ‘Violent Night,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and More
We took a little break from What to Watch to celebrate Thanksgiving the way it should be celebrated—binging TV, eating turkey, and doing nothing at all. Now that the holiday has come to pass, we’re in the full Christmas spirit. What better way to kick off the season than with a little film about a terrible, awful, bad Santa? Violent Night is hitting theaters this weekend and it promises all the gore that you usually don’t expect from a holiday movie but it seems to be a fun ride anyway.
How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return
Sparks are coming through for Gossip Girl season two. Michelle Trachtenberg is officially back for the HBO Max series' sophomore season and fans have the actress herself to thank for the epic return. Creator Joshua Safran shared how exactly Michelle, who played bad girl Georgina Sparks for four seasons on the O.G. Gossip Girl, took initiative to make it happen. In an interview with Deadline, the boss revealed how she slid into his DMs to pitch the idea, saying, "Michelle actually started DMing about it during the season one writers' room. She was like, ‘I want to come back.'"
SZA Performs “Blind” and “Shirt” on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Reveals ‘S.O.S.’ Release Date
SZA, who recently dropped the LaKeith Stanfield-starring video for her track “Shirt,” joined Saturday Night Live to perform “Blind.” The TDE singer also sang “Shirt” while on the sketch comedy show. “Blind” was previously teased at the end of the aforementioned video for “Shirt.”
