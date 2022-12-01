G&S Business Communications Promotes Seth Niessen to CFO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

G&S Business Communications, an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency that helps innovative companies change the world, announces the appointment of Seth Niessen as Chief Financial Officer.

A 21-year agency veteran and G&S shareholder since 2012, Niessen assumes the role of CFO effective immediately. He previously served as the agency’s controller.

“Seth’s contributions to G&S over the last 21 years have been significant,” said Luke Lambert, president and CEO. “He is a trusted source of counsel, financial and otherwise, to the agency’s leadership team, department heads, account leads, and clients. But, just as importantly, Seth inspires many of us with his genuine care for his G&S colleagues as professionals and individuals.”

Niessen came to G&S with a strong background in public and private accounting. A licensed CPA, he brings hands-on working knowledge and has established, and actively manages, internal financial controls for the agency including budgeting and forecasting. His tax and financial planning skills, as well as his close working relationships with the agency’s accounting, tax, legal, banking, investment, valuation, and benefits advisors, have made him a trusted member of the agency’s executive leadership team.

“It’s exciting to be named CFO,” said Niessen. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my more than two decades with G&S. We have smart and passionate people, a strong integrated offering, and solid, long-term partnerships with our clients. I am very fortunate to have been part of the agency’s tremendous growth and evolution during my tenure and am excited about its future growth, expanded service offering and continued excellence in client service.”

The past four years in particular, Seth has helped guide G&S through an incredibly dynamic environment that included the acquisition of CooperKatz & Company and a pandemic. Through it all, he has kept a close eye on the agency’s financial health while ensuring that it has been able to continue to invest in top-tier talent, service development and innovation.

“Seth has been a key contributor to our agency’s growth and success,” said Lambert. “In addition to his fiscal leadership, he supports his colleagues when they are down and is one of the first to recognize achievements or even small moments worth celebrating. Seth is so much more than a ‘numbers guy’ and that’s what makes him such a valued leader and integral part of G&S.”

Niessen earned both his bachelor’s and MBA from St. John’s University.

