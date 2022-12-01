Read full article on original website
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
Man Brandishing Firearm At Tampa Truck Stop Accidentally Shoots Himself
TAMPA, Fla. – One person was injured Saturday night after a firearm accidentally discharged in the parking lot of The Tampa Truck Stop. Just before 8 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 in
Two retired sisters lose Seminole mobile home in fire
Sisters Rose Marie Skillen and Betty Bowman were living in a mobile home at the Seminole RV Park when it caught fire Thursday morning.
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Pasco County crash
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, troopers say. The crash occurred on I-75 near State Road 93, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all...
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
Tens of thousands to gather for 41st annual Lakeland Christmas parade
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Tens of thousands of revelers will watch marching bands play music, people wave from floats, and even a couple get married at the Lakeland Christmas parade Thursday evening. “What’s so beautiful about the Lakeland Christmas parade is that it is one of a kind and it’s arguably one of the biggest […]
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
FHP: 2 teens seriously hurt in I-75 fiery crash in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a crash along Interstate 75 (SR 93) in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-75 south of SR 52. The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost...
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Single Mother Honored By Fellow Tampa PD Officer
Single Mother honored by a fellow Tampa PD officer. for First Responder Friday this week. Sean told us about Jodie and she has been a police officer for over 10 years now. Jodie was recently promoted to corporal. Sean tells us about Jodie, “She really cares about community service. She worked with homeless a lot and helping people that were in need of services and so she would go that extra mile and help them.”
Body found in swamp near where Florida pastor vanished, sheriff says
Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
Two Brothers From Lakeland Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Harden Boulevard
LAKELAND, FLA. – Two Lakeland brothers were killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road
Man hides in tree in effort to avoid arrest in Brooksville, deputies say
Hernando deputies said a man hid in a tree in an effort to avoid an arrest on Thursday night.
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
Lakeland brothers killed after being ejected from motorcycle, hit by SUV, police say
A pair of brothers from Lakeland died Thursday after losing control of their motorcycle and getting ejected into an SUV's path, police said.
Clearwater woman wanted for setting house on fire, killing 2 cats: police
Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.
