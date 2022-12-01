Read full article on original website
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to Play Utah in 109th Rose Bowl Game
It’s felt inevitable for several days and became a virtual lock over the weekend, and now, Penn State-Utah is this season’s official Rose Bowl matchup. This will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in “The Granddaddy of them all” and the second of the James Franklin era.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State DL Rodney McGraw Will Enter Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced via Twitter Sunday morning. In the tweet, he thanked Penn State for “an incredible experience,” and mentioned head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. “I leaned a lot playing for...
nittanysportsnow.com
South Florida WR Jimmy Horn Jr. Named Penn State to Final Four, Decision This Month
Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley provided a reliable one-two punch for Sean Clifford this season, and it wouldn’t have been possible without dipping into the transfer portal to add Tinsley from Western Kentucky. However, Tinsley has exhausted his college eligibility and Washington is a potential candidate to test the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Utah Upsets USC in PAC-12 Championship Game; Penn State-Utah Likely Rose Bowl Matchup
Penn State-Utah is the likely Rose Bowl matchup for this season. Over the week, the possibility of Penn State playing in the Rose Bowl became increasingly likely. With the program less than 48 hours from finding out its fate, it now knows that, if it indeed is playing in “The Grandaddy of Them All,” Utah will be its opponent.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Takes Care of Lehigh Despite Another Dean Loss
The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Wrestling Blows out Rider 37-3
Despite returning national champion Max Dean being upset at 197 pounds, Penn State turned in a dominating performance in a rout of Rider, 37-3, in front of 3,229 fans at Rider’s CURE Arena on Friday night. Top-ranked Dean was tied at one with Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird late in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State NIL Collective Success with Honor Aiming to Raise $2 Million in December
Success With Honor, a Penn State name, image and likeness collective, is looking to raise $2 million before 2022 ends. In a press release, Anthony Misitano man who helped launch the collective— which is one of three Penn State has— wrote that “there is no university in the world that has provided a greater student-athlete experience than Penn State.”
Comments / 0