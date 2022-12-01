The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO