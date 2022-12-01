ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning

Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

One dead after morning crash on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to a three-car crash on Lima Road, near its intersection with Till Road, Thursday morning. Police officials say that the accident occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. All three vehicles were heading south before the crash...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening. Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FOX59

Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police arrest man in connection with overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbnowqct.com

Crash In DKC

Authorities say the thin width of a road caused a minor crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1500 block of County Road 77 as an Indiana Michigan Power bucket truck was traveling northbound. When both vehicles attempted to pass each other on what police described as a “narrow roadway,” their outside mirrors hit each other. There were eight students on the school bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Each vehicle suffered roughly $500 in damages.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

WNDU

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man

EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
EDGERTON, OH

