Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Related
Animal exhibitors worry Suffolk County bill could end their educational events
Some animal exhibitors say a Suffolk County bill that aims to permanently cage exotic animal shows and events was too broadly written and would end educational events that are popular at schools and festivals.
Queens greenthumbs lament loss of hundreds of trees for Long Island Expressway expansion
Some 260 trees are being cut down to make way for an expansion of the Long Island Expressway. Screenshots from Google Maps in Bayside, Queens show a before and after of the trees. The state is chopping down the half-century old trees to build a new auxiliary lane in Bayside and Oakland Gardens. [ more › ]
Town Board presented revised plans for large Main Street apartment complex
Revised plans for a large mixed-use apartment complex at the former Sears site on East Main Street were presented to the Riverhead Town Board on Thursday, nearly six years after the original development plans were first aired in Town Hall. The five-story, mixed use building at 203-213 East Main Street,...
With New Milling Machine, Highway Department Poised to Pave More Roads
The Huntington Highway Department has acquired a milling machine that will allow town workers to properly prepare roads for repaving, says Andre Sorrentino, highway department supervisor. Contractors have been milling the town’s roads for repavement in past years. But with the town’s $400,000 purchase, funded Read More ...
Sonic says no to Riverhead because approvals took too long, according to developer
A Sonic Drive-in won’t be opening at the Osborn Avenue-Route 58 site approved last month for a drive-in restaurant by the Riverhead Planning Board, the developer of the site told RiverheadLOCAL in an email Monday. Town approvals took too long, according to Marc Kitchhoff of Inheritance Development, which owns...
No time left for dawdling: Town Board needs to wake up and kick it into overdrive on comp plan — and that includes a meaningful moratorium
It’s been almost five months since the Riverhead Town Board fired its planning consultants tasked with writing the comprehensive plan update. And since that decision was made, the same phrase used as the reason for the firing — “slow pace of progress and shallow depth of study” — can be applied to town officials, who are in the same place they were five months ago.
Basement Apartments on the Town Board Agenda
Three members of the Huntington Town Board plan to propose allowing basement apartments in owner-occupied houses at the board’s next meeting. Council members Sal Ferro, Dr. Dave Bennardo and Joan Cergol are cosponsoring a resolution that would allow basement units under the town’s accessory apartment Read More ...
Plans for Route 58 & Mill Road site, where four restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, are proposed, move forward
The developer looking to build four restaurants on the seven-acre mostly vacant site at the corner of Route 58 and Mill Road was back before the Planning Board last night to discuss new revisions to his proposed site plan. The Jimmy John’s fast-food restaurant, previously slated to jointly occupy —...
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
longisland.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown
Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Bethpage homeowners claim athletic field construction tore down trees, led to rat infestations
The superintendent's statement did not give a timeline for the completion of the project or when trees would be installed.
NY Health Commissioner resigning position
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has submitted her resignation. Her last day in office will be January 1, 2023.
Nassau County could see a new area code by next year
Nassau County callers will soon have to use a set of numbers to make a phone call as early as next year. After more than 70 years, 516 will no longer be the county’s exclusive area code.
Comments / 0