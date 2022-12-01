ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

No time left for dawdling: Town Board needs to wake up and kick it into overdrive on comp plan — and that includes a meaningful moratorium

It’s been almost five months since the Riverhead Town Board fired its planning consultants tasked with writing the comprehensive plan update. And since that decision was made, the same phrase used as the reason for the firing — “slow pace of progress and shallow depth of study” — can be applied to town officials, who are in the same place they were five months ago.
HuntingtonNow

Basement Apartments on the Town Board Agenda

Three members of the Huntington Town Board plan to propose allowing basement apartments in owner-occupied houses at the board’s next meeting. Council members Sal Ferro, Dr. Dave Bennardo and Joan Cergol are cosponsoring a resolution that  would allow basement units under the town’s accessory apartment Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore

Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown

Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
BETHPAGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy