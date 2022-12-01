Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local church festival celebrates St. Nicholas
JACKSON, Tenn. —One church gets into the Christmas spirit with its special Festival. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held their annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday. There were many activities for everyone to enjoy. Some of those activities included a nativity, petting zoo, music performances, a parish tour, and more.
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Temporary memorial honors lives lost in Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A new temporary memorial now stands in the court square in Mayfield, honoring those who died because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The memorial is in place a week before the one year anniversary of the tragedy. Mayfield Community Foundation Director Steven Elder posted a...
WBBJ
Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet returning to Old Country Store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Bring your appetite: a treasured family tradition continues this year at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store. The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Started by the late Clark Shaw in the 1980s, the...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember. Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public. This is a free and family friendly event with...
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
Dresden Enterprise
Powers-Jones Announce December Wedding
Terry and Rubberta Powers of Martin are happy to announce the engagement and coming wedding of their daughter Rachel Elizabeth Powers to Zackery Reese Jones. Rachel is the granddaughter of Mrs. Beatrice Dean of Martin and the late Rubbert Dean, Sr. and Mrs. Lou Ann Powers of Dresden and the late Alvin Powers.
radionwtn.com
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
thunderboltradio.com
“Main Street Christmas” in Union City
Downtown Union City was busy on Thursday. “Main Street Christmas” brought in food vendors, open store businesses, photos with Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the annual Christmas parade. A large crowd of people took part in Thursday’s activities, including a big crowd gathered on First...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WBBJ
Local actor attends premiere of new movie in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere took place Tuesday night to watch one local go from student to actor. The Princess Theatre in Lexington held the red carpet premiere for “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring Jordan Williams. Williams is a freshman at Lexington High School, who has...
radionwtn.com
Food For Sharing Bags Available For Needy
E.W. James in McKenzie and Cash Saver in Huntingdon are both offering the Food for Sharing bags through December to help local families in need. Cust omers can purchase each Food for Sharing bag for $9.56. Each bag consist of a 40 oz bag of Idahoan mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of whole corn, a can of tuna, a can of northern beans, a can of pinto beans, a jar of peanut butter, a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni and cheese. The stores deliver the bags purchased to the Carl Perkins Center to help local needy families.
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
livability.com
Ford Motor Company is Future-Focused in Jackson, TN
Ford's BlueOval City project is a historic investment that will forever change the economic landscape of the Jackson area. Civic leaders like nothing more than announcing a new employer and job creator coming to their communities. For Jackson and the rest of West Tennessee, they got their wish and then some with Ford Motor Co.’s announcement that it would build a new battery-production facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
radionwtn.com
Ray Elected First Female Paris Mayor; City Changes Work Week, Business Hours
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris now has its first female Mayor and for the first time, a female majority on its City Commission. At Thursday night’s busy session, Kathy Ray was elected the first female mayor of the city of Paris. After her nomination by Commissioner Sam Tharpe, Ray was elected. Vickey Roberts was elected Vice Mayor following nomination by Tharpe. Commissioner John Etheridge abstained on both votes.
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
WBBJ
JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022
Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
radionwtn.com
Martin Police Officer Arant Retires After 25 Years
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Officer Jason Arant was honored with a retirement reception that was complete with cake, gifts and well wishes for he and his family. He is retiring after 25 years of service to the city of Martin. In photo, SRO Arant is flanked by Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua, at left, and Chief Don Teal. (Martin PD photo)
