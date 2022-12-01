Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
WKYT 27
Town trying out quiet area so people with sensory issues can enjoy Christmas parade
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Taking a drive around Berea, Ky., you can tell Christmas is in the air. “It’s all come together really good,” said Brent Billings with the Berea Fire Department. “I think it’s one of the best years for decorations in Berea.”. Many have...
fox56news.com
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs
This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
WKYT 27
Ky. man lives outside for a week to raise awareness for homelessness
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting today and for the next seven days, a Jessamine County man will intentionally live in an uninsulated dilapidated shack. He’ll stick it out with a thin mattress and little food. Johnny Templin is living in this uninsulated dilapidated shack that has been moved...
fox56news.com
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
WTVQ
Nicholasville Police Department release requested information ahead of Laduke rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke. This time came coming on the heels of the family’s first holiday without the 22-year-old. “Thanksgiving was the worst because that was his favorite holiday....
fox56news.com
ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
fox56news.com
38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause
38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause. 38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; …. 38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause. Evening weather forecast: 12/2/2022. After a warm, windy Friday...
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 12/2/22
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school's first 'Makers Market'. Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker. Southland tree lighting happening Friday. The lighting will happen Friday at...
wdrb.com
Snoop Dogg, Master P co-sign book written by 7-year-old Lexington boy blinded by gunshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old. In December 2020, Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Although Roberts survived the shooting, he lost his eyesight.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Lexington
When the new year rolls around, Lexington Is a great place to be. There are tons of parties happening around the city during New Year’s Eve in Lexington, if you know where to go. Here’s a list of all our favorite events and celebrations around Lexington, Kentucky ranked for...
fox56news.com
How Lexington’s AVOL plans to end HIV by 2030
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thursday is World AIDS Day, and one Lexington agency is taking a pause to honor the last 41 years of fighting one of the deadliest viruses on the planet and looks toward a future where it is no longer a threat. According to AIDS...
