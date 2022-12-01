ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

kentuckytoday.com

New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs

This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WOODLAND HILLS, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 12/2/22

Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school's first 'Makers Market'. Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker. Southland tree lighting happening Friday. The lighting will happen Friday at...
LEXINGTON, KY
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Lexington

When the new year rolls around, Lexington Is a great place to be. There are tons of parties happening around the city during New Year’s Eve in Lexington, if you know where to go. Here’s a list of all our favorite events and celebrations around Lexington, Kentucky ranked for...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

How Lexington’s AVOL plans to end HIV by 2030

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thursday is World AIDS Day, and one Lexington agency is taking a pause to honor the last 41 years of fighting one of the deadliest viruses on the planet and looks toward a future where it is no longer a threat. According to AIDS...
LEXINGTON, KY

