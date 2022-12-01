ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Weather: Increasing clouds Monday with showers developing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Rain, rain, slow to go away this week. Look for clouds to increase on Monday with showers developing, mainly in the afternoon. That rain will come up from the South and West. Meanwhile, more rain should arrive Monday night in both coverage and intensity.
It’s Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week

December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Kentucky weather: Another rain, wind maker ahead Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a mainly clear and cold night across the region with lows in the 20s, clouds thicken up on Friday with the rain chances increasing late day. While a shower or two cannot be ruled out through the late afternoon, best rain chances arrive overnight. Winds will also crank up with gusts up to 40+ mph at times. A quick-moving cold front sweeps across the state early on Saturday pushing the rain out of the area by lunchtime.
Morning weather forecast: 12/2/22

Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school's first 'Makers Market'. Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker. Southland tree lighting happening Friday. The lighting will happen Friday at...
Lexington’s Winter Weather Plan for Homeless Sheltering in Effect

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention is activating the Emergency Winter Weather Plan The community’s Emergency Winter Weather Plan will be activated for Saturday evening (December 3rd) through Monday morning (Deccember 5th). The OHPI will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as appropriate. The attached Emergency Winter...
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
Better not pout: Santa Claus is in Lexington

The drop in COVID-19 cases is good news for kids who want to visit Santa in Lexington this year. Three years after the pandemic began. He's finally able to meet families in person again. Better not pout: Santa Claus is in Lexington. The drop in COVID-19 cases is good news...
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
Lady Pelucas

Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is finally in custody after she and her gang committed dozens of robberies throughout Tijuana. She got her nickname for wearing different wigs during her crime spree. Lady Pelucas. Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is...
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
