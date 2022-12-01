Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
Kentucky Weather: Increasing clouds Monday with showers developing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Rain, rain, slow to go away this week. Look for clouds to increase on Monday with showers developing, mainly in the afternoon. That rain will come up from the South and West. Meanwhile, more rain should arrive Monday night in both coverage and intensity.
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Clouds to sun on Sunday, cold start, chilly finish
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With clouds to sun on Sunday, expect a cold start with lows in the mid-20s and a chilly finish with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will make around toward central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky later Monday afternoon from the West. Next week, showers will...
bereadylexington.com
It’s Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather: Another rain, wind maker ahead Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a mainly clear and cold night across the region with lows in the 20s, clouds thicken up on Friday with the rain chances increasing late day. While a shower or two cannot be ruled out through the late afternoon, best rain chances arrive overnight. Winds will also crank up with gusts up to 40+ mph at times. A quick-moving cold front sweeps across the state early on Saturday pushing the rain out of the area by lunchtime.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 12/2/22
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school's first 'Makers Market'. Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker. Southland tree lighting happening Friday. The lighting will happen Friday at...
bereadylexington.com
Lexington’s Winter Weather Plan for Homeless Sheltering in Effect
The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention is activating the Emergency Winter Weather Plan The community’s Emergency Winter Weather Plan will be activated for Saturday evening (December 3rd) through Monday morning (Deccember 5th). The OHPI will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as appropriate. The attached Emergency Winter...
fox56news.com
38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause
38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause. 38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; …. 38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause. Evening weather forecast: 12/2/2022. After a warm, windy Friday...
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
fox56news.com
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum. Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; …. Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum. Evening weather forecast: 12/2/2022. After a warm, windy Friday a cold-front is...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
wvlt.tv
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
fox56news.com
Better not pout: Santa Claus is in Lexington
The drop in COVID-19 cases is good news for kids who want to visit Santa in Lexington this year. Three years after the pandemic began. He's finally able to meet families in person again. Better not pout: Santa Claus is in Lexington. The drop in COVID-19 cases is good news...
fox56news.com
'Honorable Rivals, Forever Friends': Why Mayfield mayor presented plaque to Beechwood at state championship game
Before the big game, a ceremony took place to recognize an act of kindness between the rivals that took place after the devasting December 2021 tornados, in western Kentucky. ‘Honorable Rivals, Forever Friends’: Why Mayfield …. Before the big game, a ceremony took place to recognize an act of...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren't sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
fox56news.com
Lady Pelucas
Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is finally in custody after she and her gang committed dozens of robberies throughout Tijuana. She got her nickname for wearing different wigs during her crime spree. Lady Pelucas. Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is...
fox56news.com
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
Comments / 0