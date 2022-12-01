ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Man Arrested

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Salem Woman Arrested in Meth Bust

Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) arrested a Borden man and a Salem woman on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday afternoon. As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested the following:. Joshua Tony Griffith, 47, Borden:. Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony. Possession of Methamphetamine-...
SALEM, IN
FOX59

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash

A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
104.1 WIKY

E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance

On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Counterfeit money passed in Farmersburg

Authorities in Sullivan County are asking for the community’s help. The Farmersburg Police Department needs help identifying an individual. They say on Wednesday a man entered a local business and used an estimated $900 in counterfeit money. The suspect was seen wearing a balaclava-style mask, green jacket, black ripped...
FARMERSBURG, IN
14news.com

ISP: Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m. Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022

A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
wamwamfm.com

Gibson County Circuit Judge Charged With 4 Counts

Gibson County Circuit Judge Jefferey Meade is charged with 4 Counts of Misconduct. The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed the disciplinary charges saying Meade “violated judicial canons which require judges to respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary.”. The 4 counts relates to Judge...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation

A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash

Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
ALMA, IL
WFYI

Western Indiana officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

A western Indiana police officer investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a knife-wielding man who approached the officer after ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon, police said. Thursday's shooting unfolded after Terre Haute police Officer Adam Noel was dispatched to a home about a disturbance and heard a woman...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court

Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
MARION COUNTY, IL

