Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
wslmradio.com
Salem Woman Arrested in Meth Bust
Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) arrested a Borden man and a Salem woman on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday afternoon. As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested the following:. Joshua Tony Griffith, 47, Borden:. Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony. Possession of Methamphetamine-...
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
EPD arrests two at UE baseball field for trespassing and meth
Two men were arrested at the University of Evansville's baseball field building on Friday afternoon on charges of trespassing and drug possession.
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
104.1 WIKY
E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance
On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
14news.com
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men Friday afternoon at a former University of Evansville softball field for trespassing and drug possession. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to 3400 East Division Street. Officials say when police arrived they were met by...
14news.com
Dispatch: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect still at large
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting took place Sunday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect has shot and killed a female victim. Dispatch...
vincennespbs.org
Counterfeit money passed in Farmersburg
Authorities in Sullivan County are asking for the community’s help. The Farmersburg Police Department needs help identifying an individual. They say on Wednesday a man entered a local business and used an estimated $900 in counterfeit money. The suspect was seen wearing a balaclava-style mask, green jacket, black ripped...
14news.com
ISP: Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m. Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
wamwamfm.com
Gibson County Circuit Judge Charged With 4 Counts
Gibson County Circuit Judge Jefferey Meade is charged with 4 Counts of Misconduct. The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed the disciplinary charges saying Meade “violated judicial canons which require judges to respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary.”. The 4 counts relates to Judge...
vincennespbs.org
Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation
A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
Western Indiana officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
A western Indiana police officer investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a knife-wielding man who approached the officer after ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon, police said. Thursday's shooting unfolded after Terre Haute police Officer Adam Noel was dispatched to a home about a disturbance and heard a woman...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
Comments / 0