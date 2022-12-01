ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A game at MetLife Stadium Sunday proved that even if a team’s defense cannot single-handedly generate a win, they can still prevent a loss. The Giants’ 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders showcased a New York defense that has been working overtime to compensate for a mediocre offense, holding on just enough to keep the game a tie despite becoming increasingly tired and easier to penetrate after a game filled with long Commanders possessions. This is the same defense that will next week face the Philadelphia Eagles who boast the second rated offense in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
