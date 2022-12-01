Read full article on original website
Related
Bonds, Clemens left out of Hall again; McGriff elected
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday
Can Yankees avoid being stuck with Josh Donaldson for another year? | Beat writers roundtable
The Yankees didn’t get what they were hoping for last season when acquiring former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins in a spring training blockbuster. Not even close. Donaldson’s third base play was pretty solid, but everything else was disappointing. His offensive production was way down,...
Giants rely on defense, Azeez Oujulari to hang in for tie against Commanders
A game at MetLife Stadium Sunday proved that even if a team’s defense cannot single-handedly generate a win, they can still prevent a loss. The Giants’ 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders showcased a New York defense that has been working overtime to compensate for a mediocre offense, holding on just enough to keep the game a tie despite becoming increasingly tired and easier to penetrate after a game filled with long Commanders possessions. This is the same defense that will next week face the Philadelphia Eagles who boast the second rated offense in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
For Giants, a 20-20 tie against Commanders will feel like a loss after 4th-quarter collapse
Graham Gano trotted onto the field, five seconds left on the clock in overtime, with a chance to steal back a victory that the Giants absolutely, positively should have closed out long before. He lifted his right arm toward the goalposts. This was the rare December day at MetLife Stadium...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0