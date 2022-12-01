JACKSON, MI – The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see the store’s final chapters. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art. But it’s faced several challenges through the years, forcing the owners to now consider closing the store.

