ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less

SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
SAGINAW, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Community rallies to try and save a Jackson bookstore from closing its doors

JACKSON, MI – The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see the store’s final chapters. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art. But it’s faced several challenges through the years, forcing the owners to now consider closing the store.
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Howell to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Howell is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Howell The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
HOWELL, MI
WLNS

Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
KALAMAZOO, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Black pride resides in education

For most of the 18 years I was employed at Lansing Community College as a writing/English professor, Brent Knight was the college president. But last week when City Pulse published an update about his retirement, I wondered why. I mean, he’s gone. I said that, even though I had...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy