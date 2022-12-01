Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Lights, drinks, shopping, music, tree lighting @ West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Festival
(Screengrab of California/Alaska traffic cam during event’s final hour) 4:18 PM: It’s happening now in The Junction, where California and Alaska are closed to traffic and open to winter fun at the expanded Hometown Holidays Festival, culminating with the tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska, scheduled to follow the lights-costume contest, which is around 6 pm). Here’s the schedule:
thurstontalk.com
Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County
Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
The Suburban Times
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
thejoltnews.com
A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners
Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
Chronicle
From the Ashes of Yard Birds, The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium Arises in Centralia
Former Yard Birds Tennant Creates Inclusive Artistic Business in Downtown Centralia. Christy Lakin initially opened her store, ChristyAnn Designs presents The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium, in Yard Birds, but a mere month after launch, the City of Chehalis issued safety and code compliance warnings. “We launched our business in...
thurstontalk.com
New Food Court at the WCPNC
Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
It’s not just Christmas bureaucrats want to cancel, they are taking aim at Hanukkah, other holidays
It’s not just Christmas faceless Washington state bureaucrats want to cancel, they expect workers to give up cross, menorah, crescent and religious freedom.
westsideseattle.com
Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark
As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Tacoma to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck
SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
thejoltnews.com
Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware
Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
KUOW
2 shows in Seattle that should not be missed this holiday season
If you are a fan of live shows, we have entered the best part of the year. The holiday season is when venues around the city put on their best shows, aimed at getting as many seats filled as possible. This weekend, I saw two shows: "The Wiz" at the...
KING-5
Brown bear cubs are BFFs at Woodland Park Zoo
SEATTLE — Marty the Canada lynx mostly stayed inside the day the Woodland Park Zoo revealed his new habitat at the Living Northwest Trail exhibit. We all know how cats feel about rain. A wolf, snowy owls, and Western pond turtles all made an appearance despite the authentic weather (elk and river otters and other native wildlife live here also.) But the show was stolen by brown bear cubs Juniper and Fern, enjoying a romp in the rain.
Tri-City Herald
Is this Teekah Lewis? Tacoma police, family release age-progressed photo of missing girl
The 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis in Tacoma is among the city’s most well-known missing persons cases. Leads have surfaced and sunk, but the family of the girl, who would now be 26 years old, has never stopped searching. “We’ll never give up,” Teekah’s mother, Theresa Czapiewski, said Thursday....
Thieves break into Seattle restaurant and steal beloved stuffed cougar
SEATTLE — A well-known restaurant in Seattle coping with a devastating fire this past summer is dealing with another setback. Thieves broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood over the weekend, stealing a precious icon from the space. Barbara the taxidermy cougar, which is an iconic...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
