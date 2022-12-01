ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Lights, drinks, shopping, music, tree lighting @ West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Festival

(Screengrab of California/Alaska traffic cam during event’s final hour) 4:18 PM: It’s happening now in The Junction, where California and Alaska are closed to traffic and open to winter fun at the expanded Hometown Holidays Festival, culminating with the tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska, scheduled to follow the lights-costume contest, which is around 6 pm). Here’s the schedule:
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County

Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree

Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners

Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

New Food Court at the WCPNC

Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
OLYMPIA, WA
westsideseattle.com

Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark

As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.

City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
SEABECK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware

Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
KING-5

Brown bear cubs are BFFs at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Marty the Canada lynx mostly stayed inside the day the Woodland Park Zoo revealed his new habitat at the Living Northwest Trail exhibit. We all know how cats feel about rain. A wolf, snowy owls, and Western pond turtles all made an appearance despite the authentic weather (elk and river otters and other native wildlife live here also.) But the show was stolen by brown bear cubs Juniper and Fern, enjoying a romp in the rain.
SEATTLE, WA

