Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Related
CNY Inspirations: Honesty and growth comes with pain
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I struggled to pick a topic to share. However, I took this route as I am in the period of growth, discovering and redefining my life and purpose.
Sea the Musical: Syracuse Stage’s ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ turns the tide with circus elements (review)
In deciding to “put the ‘sea’ in the holiday season” (their wording, not mine), Syracuse Stage makes a solid choice in family entertainment with the musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” coproduced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama. The show is everything you’d expect: dazzling costumes, colorful staging, uplifting music, ooh-eliciting special effects, all roughly following the storyline of the 1989 Disney animated film.
With seeds saved from extinction, an SU student grows rooftop corn and an indigenous foods network
Somewhere in the middle of his master’s degree program at Syracuse University, Ethan Tyo looked up from his books and papers and decided he wanted to get his hands in the dirt. “I didn’t want to read or write anymore, I wanted action,” said Tyo, who is a member...
Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)
If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
CNY Playhouse ends 2022 season with satisfying performance of ‘You Can’t Take It With You’
The Central New York Playhouse ends its 2022 season with “You Can’t Take It With You,’ a reliable “old chestnut” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, that despite its rather dated pace, will satisfy most theatergoers with a well-equipped (code for lots of props and cushy furniture, etc.) single set evoking a middle-class, New York existence in the mid-1930′s, familiar family relationships and issues, and enough quirky characters to let loose an abundance of domestic chaos to entertain the most comedically jaded among us.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
Section III volleyball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III boys and girls volleyball and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from Section III teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 1 of the winter sports season:. Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Baldwinsville, girls basketball (Nov. 26)
The Pinstripe Bowl becomes the Mark Coyle bowl: AD hired SU’s Dino Babers and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck
Syracuse, N.Y. — There will be a familiar face in the suites at Yankee Stadium when Syracuse football squares off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle served in the same position at Syracuse immediately prior to his move to the Big Ten school in 2016.
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
Don’t let frivolous lawsuits stop the Interstate 81 project (Editorial Board Opinion)
It’s no surprise that opponents of the Interstate 81 community grid plan would sue to stop it. The surprise is that state Supreme Court Judge Gerard J. Neri agreed to hear their shambolic case — and then compounded the error by halting all work on the$2.25 billion project until he rules sometime in the new year.
CNY school district puts $61M referendum before voters to add turf field, safety measures, more
North Syracuse, N.Y. – The North Syracuse Central School District is asking district voters to approve spending $61.2 million for a project that calls for major improvements to school buildings. The project calls for $32 million to be used for safety and security improvements in the district’s 11 schools,...
Luck of the Orange: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame 62-61 (Brent Axe recap)
South Bend must have been out of four-leaf clovers on Saturday as the Syracuse University men’s basketball team squeaked out a 62-61 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0