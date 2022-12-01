ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Honesty and growth comes with pain

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I struggled to pick a topic to share. However, I took this route as I am in the period of growth, discovering and redefining my life and purpose.
Syracuse.com

Sea the Musical: Syracuse Stage’s ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ turns the tide with circus elements (review)

In deciding to “put the ‘sea’ in the holiday season” (their wording, not mine), Syracuse Stage makes a solid choice in family entertainment with the musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” coproduced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama. The show is everything you’d expect: dazzling costumes, colorful staging, uplifting music, ooh-eliciting special effects, all roughly following the storyline of the 1989 Disney animated film.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)

If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Playhouse ends 2022 season with satisfying performance of ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

The Central New York Playhouse ends its 2022 season with “You Can’t Take It With You,’ a reliable “old chestnut” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, that despite its rather dated pace, will satisfy most theatergoers with a well-equipped (code for lots of props and cushy furniture, etc.) single set evoking a middle-class, New York existence in the mid-1930′s, familiar family relationships and issues, and enough quirky characters to let loose an abundance of domestic chaos to entertain the most comedically jaded among us.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III volleyball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos

Cicero, N.Y. — Section III boys and girls volleyball and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from Section III teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy