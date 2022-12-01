Read full article on original website
Pennington begins season of high hopes with Peddie Invitational title
When the Pennington girls basketball players started making their goals for the 2022-23 season, there was a common theme amongst the squad: win multiple trophies.
Field Hockey: Colonial Conference Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022
Player of the Year: Natalie McGivern became a star this year for West Deptford. She entered her senior season with five career goals and went off for 24 to go with seven assists. McGivern got stronger as the season progressed and she scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to help her team knock off Shore in the Group 1 state final.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying...
Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football
The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Devils’ gutsy win over Flyers further shows growth from last season: ‘We’re never out of a game’
With 15.2 seconds remaining in the third period of the Devils’ 3-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday, Akira Schmid snatched the puck with his glove, slammed it on the ice in front of him, then ripped it from his own crease. As the Devils tried to scrape out...
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
Micah Ford threw for 117 yards and three passing touchdowns as he led No. 3 Toms River North to a 28-7 win over No. 10 Passaic Tech in the Group 5 final at Rutgers on Sunday, putting the finishing touches on a stellar junior season. Ford ends his season with...
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying...
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
easternpafootball.com
St. Joe Prep is heading to another PIAA Class 6A state final after sinking Garnet Valley 48-7
PHILADELPHIA — It’s technically a new destination since the PIAA state football championships will be played at Chapman Field, at Cumberland Valley High School this year, as opposed to Hersheypark Stadium, in Hershey. That doesn’t matter to St. Joseph’s Prep because every year the Hawks’ aim is the...
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Grapple at the Garden
It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
Group 1 Final stars of the game: Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury
Mountain Lakes struck first, but Woodbury struck more often and with resounding authority. Woodbury (12-2) displayed speed and muscle on either side of the ball to bounce back from a one-touchdown deficit in the first quarter for a 31-7 victory Saturday in the first NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state final Saturday afternoon at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis status finalized before game vs. Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Four weeks ago, in a game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flanked by medical staff on both sides of him, walking off gingerly after he injured his ankle. However, after allowing the ankle to heal and doing some rehab, Davis is officially ready to play Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.
papreplive.com
Malvern Prep’s rise as national power comes with challenges for prospects and their home schools
MALVERN>> It’s the eve of Thanksgiving and Malvern Prep’s wrestling room is rustling. On one half of the room, a bigger group of Friars drill, while a smaller cluster gathers on the other side. There, in the back corner of Malvern’s wrestling room, futures are determined as pairs...
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
No. 1 Penn State wrestling topples Rider in Trenton, but Laird stuns national champ
TRENTON - The Rider University wrestling team only won one match out of 10 against No. 1 Penn State in Friday’s match at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. But boy, was it a big one. Sixth-year senior 197-pounder Ethan Laird took down national champion Max Dean in overtime...
Possibly short-handed Princeton wrestling to join Rutgers in Garden State Grapple
The Princeton University wrestling team’s first matchup against a Big Ten team didn’t go so well this season. It hopes it will fare a little better on the second and third go-around, and the health of one of its two national finalists could go a long way towards a more positive result.
