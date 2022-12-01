Player of the Year: Natalie McGivern became a star this year for West Deptford. She entered her senior season with five career goals and went off for 24 to go with seven assists. McGivern got stronger as the season progressed and she scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to help her team knock off Shore in the Group 1 state final.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO