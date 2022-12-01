Read full article on original website
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
2 Topeka burglary suspects in custody following foot chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two burglary suspects are in custody following a suspicious vehicle report in southwest Shawnee County. At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Shawnee County Dispatch received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. Multiple people fled the area on foot from a parked […]
WIBW
Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff. Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun. Officers left the building and communicated with...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEFFREY NEAL DOWNEY JR, 22, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Brawling or fighting; Bond $500. BRIAN JAMES DROGE, 41, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Criminal trespass;...
Driver, 5-year-old passenger seriously injured in 1-vehicle crash on I-470
A 22-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on Interstate 470.
Woman killed by semi in southwest Kansas crash
A woman was killed in a car crash in southwest Kansas Thursday afternoon.
Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
Man shoots himself in Emporia during police negotiation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man was taken to an Emporia hospital after turning a gun on himself during negotiations with police. At 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, the Emporia Police Department says officers went to the Whittier Place apartment complex in an attempt to locate Guadalupe Murillo, 23, for a felony warrant. As officers were […]
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
WIBW
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
WIBW
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
Man faces multiple charges for crime spree Wednesday in Johnson County
A man is charged with eight felonies after nearly running over an Olathe police officer, leading officers on a car chase that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.
KVOE
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
Kansas City man accused of firing ‘warning shot,’ killing victim
Kansas City man is charged, accused of firing a gunshot from his car, that hit and killed a victim near East Armour Blvd. and Broadway.
5 in custody in connection to shooting that killed man in Shawnee
A total of five people are now in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Kansas City, Missouri, man in Shawnee on Wednesday.
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
