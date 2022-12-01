ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
JC Post

Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 Topeka burglary suspects in custody following foot chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two burglary suspects are in custody following a suspicious vehicle report in southwest Shawnee County. At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Shawnee County Dispatch received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. Multiple people fled the area on foot from a parked […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff. Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun. Officers left the building and communicated with...
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 3

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEFFREY NEAL DOWNEY JR, 22, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Brawling or fighting; Bond $500. BRIAN JAMES DROGE, 41, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Criminal trespass;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man shoots himself in Emporia during police negotiation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man was taken to an Emporia hospital after turning a gun on himself during negotiations with police. At 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, the Emporia Police Department says officers went to the Whittier Place apartment complex in an attempt to locate Guadalupe Murillo, 23, for a felony warrant. As officers were […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy