Field Hockey: Essex/Union League Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022
Player of the Year: Evangeline Minnella stepped into a larger role with West Essex this year after losing a stellar senior class in the offseason. The junior was ready for the task and helped maintain West Essex’s tradition of excellence. The midfielder made a difference on both sides of the ball, helping the Knights secure 18 shutouts on the defensive side and chipping in 10 goals and 32 assists on the offensive side.
Despite Group 5 title loss, No. 10 Passaic Tech will be remembered as a winner in 2022
Passaic Tech, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 championship against No. 3 Toms River North given no chance to win. It wasn’t the first time the Bulldogs were doubted this season. It also wasn’t the second, third, fourth or fifth time.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
No. 8 Northern Highlands keeping heads high after heartbreaking Group 4 title loss
“You don’t do anything in life you don’t care this much about.”. First-year head coach Dave Cord was emotional following his team’s 18-14 loss to Millville, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 championship at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. He...
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
After qualifying at their respective regional meets last weekend, the Union Catholic girls team and Christian Brothers Academy boys team both competed at Nike Nationals in Portland, Ore. Red Bank Catholic senior Cate DeSousa also competed after finishing third at regionals and leading all NJ runners with a time of...
Group 2 Final Stars of the game: Rumson-Fair Haven vs. No. 9 Caldwell
Caldwell, the No. 9 team in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 18-14 in the Group 2 championship game on Sunday at Rutgers. The win extends Caldwell’s state-leading winning streak to 28 games, dating back to 2020. Caldwell led 18-7 at one point in the fourth quarter after...
Cross-Country: Union Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, DeSousa compete at Nationals
After qualifying at their respective regional meets last weekend, the Union Catholic girls team and Christian Brothers Academy boys team both competed at Nike Nationals in Portland, Ore. Red Bank Catholic senior Cate DeSousa also competed after finishing third at regionals and leading all NJ runners with a time of...
No. 9 Caldwell uses trickery and good, old grit to top Rumson-Fair Haven for G2 title
Louie Anemone had been pressed into duty as Caldwell’s quarterback earlier in the season when longtime starter Luke Kurzum was injured. The junior was asked to do it one more time in the third quarter with the entire team hurting.
No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea: Full coverage of the Group 3 final
Buy these game photos: We offer reprints in a variety of sizes. Open the gallery above and select "BUY IMAGE" to purchase yours now.
Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus hockey primed for another deep run
When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.
Mountain Lakes looks ahead to next season after loss to Woodbury in Group 1 title game
Darrell Fusco moved toward one of his players following the Group 1 championship game at Rutgers. He spoke to his team following Mountain Lakes’ 31-7 loss to Woodbury SHI Stadium, and he hugged and shook hands with as many players as he could find or those who went up to him.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
Devils’ gutsy win over Flyers further shows growth from last season: ‘We’re never out of a game’
With 15.2 seconds remaining in the third period of the Devils’ 3-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday, Akira Schmid snatched the puck with his glove, slammed it on the ice in front of him, then ripped it from his own crease. As the Devils tried to scrape out...
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy ‘excited’ in return after overcoming ‘tough’ few weeks of injury
Paul Mulcahy prides himself on the many roles he’s played throughout his career at Rutgers, the many experiences he’s faced: starting point guard, an option off the bench, primary ball-handler, secondary scorer, gritty glue guy, locker room leader, veteran presence. This season, he experienced the agony of injury...
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Garden State Grapple
It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
