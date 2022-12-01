ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Victims identified in fatal Clay County crash

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3Du0_0jTid7h000

CLAY COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The two people killed Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 287 near Bellevue have been identified.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, the wreck happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

Previous Story: DPS investigating fatal crash in Clay County

A 2010 Honda civic traveling northbound pulled onto the right shoulder of the highway, then failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a Peterbilt 18-wheeler that was also traveling northbound while attempting to make a U-turn.

The 18-wheeler car hauler tried to make an evasive manuever to the left lane, but it struck the Honda on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 47-year-old Terrance Bradley of Texarkana, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Honda passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie was transported and died at the hospital.

Clay County Commissioners appoint new tax assessor

The car hauler lost a couple of cars from its load, which complicated the crash scene. U.S. 287 was cleared around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Vickie_Valor
3d ago

Condolences to the family and friends of all those involved in this tragedy.🙏

Reply
6
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Three people injured in freeway accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Saturday. According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a injury accident on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass. Firefighters, and emergency medics responded to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital. Fire engines and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texarkana Man Killed In Crash

Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD adds national database to search for missing men

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men, Travis Russell, 23, and Kyler David Dickerson, 32, have been reported missing. Two separate cases, but both are on the same radar. Wichita Falls Police have been investigating theses cases since they were reported. Now they are looking to widen the search with help from state and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Missing 7-year-old Wise County girl found dead

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wise County Sheriff held a press conference Friday night to give an update on the disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand who went missing from Wise County. According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Strand’s body was recovered sometime in the evening on December 2, 2022, in Wise County near Boyd. […]
WISE COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Traffic stops lead to smuggling arrests

Separate traffic stops from Monday into Tuesday led to the arrest of three men in Young County, two on Hwy. 114 near Loving and Jean and one in Olney.Elmer Yonatan-Dionicio Tuy-Renoj, 24, of Guatemala, and Willy Geobani Funez-Flores, 36, of Honduras, were separately transporting eight individuals on Hwy. 114 in their vehicles. The two were arrested by the Young County Sheriff’s Office and charged with smuggling of persons.Daniel Abdiel Siguenza-Salazar, 20, of Virginia, was transporting four individuals and was arrested by Olney Police Department and charged with smuggling of persons.YCSO deputies made stops on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28 and the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Hwy. 114, east of Jean for traffic violations, according to a release from YCSO. The vehicles were SUVs and the deputies observed several individuals in each vehicle.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Missing man found safe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl

PARADISE, Texas - A number of local law enforcement departments are taking part in a search for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night. An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Athena Strand, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Missing man found safe, WFPD says

UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:25 a.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said the missing man was found and “is safe”. According to a Facebook post shared by the WFPD, Terry “Mike” Howard was found safe Thursday, December 1, before 10 p.m. The WFPD thanked the community for their help in finding Howard. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KRMG

Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
olneyenterprise.com

K9 Bond sniffs out drugs in Main St. arrest

Olney’s K9 Officer Bond nosed out a haul of drugs during a traffic stop on Main Street that sent a Los Angeles man to Young County Jail, Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. Bond’s partner, Officer Miranda Wright, stopped David Huang, 28, on the 400 block of West Main Street on Oct. 4 for having an expired registration, Chief Birbeck said. Officer Wright asked to search the vehicle after noticing the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and Mr. Huang’s nervousness, Chief Birbeck said. Mr. Huang denied that he had any illegal substances in the vehicle, which he said he rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car a few days earlier, the chief said.
OLNEY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy