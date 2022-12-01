Victims identified in fatal Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The two people killed Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 287 near Bellevue have been identified.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, the wreck happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

A 2010 Honda civic traveling northbound pulled onto the right shoulder of the highway, then failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a Peterbilt 18-wheeler that was also traveling northbound while attempting to make a U-turn.

The 18-wheeler car hauler tried to make an evasive manuever to the left lane, but it struck the Honda on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 47-year-old Terrance Bradley of Texarkana, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Honda passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie was transported and died at the hospital.

The car hauler lost a couple of cars from its load, which complicated the crash scene. U.S. 287 was cleared around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.